Airtel's Prepaid Recharge Plans: Rs 219 Vs Rs 249 Rs 349 Vs Rs 549 Vs Rs 799

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 219
Airtel's all-new Rs. 219 prepaid recharge plan offers a total of 39.2GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice call benefits are also bundled with this plan. 100 per day free SMSes benefits are also offered with this plan along with free subscription to 'Hello Tune' offerings. The new plan by Airtel is actually aimed at subscribers who like to set caller tunes on their numbers. This prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 249
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 2 GB 3G/4G data per day. Hundred local and national SMS (short message service) per day are also offered in this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers unlimited local and STD calls. Incoming and outgoing calls on roaming are also bundled with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 349
Airtel recently revised its Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan and is now offering 3GB data per day for a period of 28 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. 100 free SMSes also offered with this recharge plan.
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 549
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 549 offers a total of 98GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3.5GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. Airtel's Rs 549 prepaid recharge plan also offers 100 free SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 28 days.
Comments
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 799
Airtel's revised prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 799 offers a total of 112GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 4GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. Airtel's Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan also offers 100 free SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 28 days.