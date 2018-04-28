NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Airtel's Prepaid Recharge Plans: Rs 219 Vs Rs 249 Rs 349 Vs Rs 549 Vs Rs 799

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: April 28, 2018 15:59 IST
Airtel's Rs 219 offers prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.

Bharti Airtel recently revised many of its prepaid plans and also announced a slew of new prepaid recharge plans. Airtel launched prepaid plans priced at Rs 219 and Rs 249 and also revised plans priced at Rs 349, Rs 549, Rs 799, among others. These prepaid recharge plans offer data benefits and come with a certain validity period. Unlimited vice calling and SMS benefits are also offered with these plans. Customers can choose the plan according to their requirement and recharge their number.

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 219

Airtel's all-new Rs. 219 prepaid recharge plan offers a total of 39.2GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice call benefits are also bundled with this plan. 100 per day free SMSes benefits are also offered with this plan along with free subscription to 'Hello Tune' offerings. The new plan by Airtel is actually aimed at subscribers who like to set caller tunes on their numbers. This prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 249

This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 2 GB 3G/4G data per day. Hundred local and national SMS (short message service) per day are also offered in this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers unlimited local and STD calls. Incoming and outgoing calls on roaming are also bundled with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 349

Airtel recently revised its Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan and is now offering 3GB data per day for a period of 28 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. 100 free SMSes also offered with this recharge plan.

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 549

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 549 offers a total of 98GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3.5GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. Airtel's Rs 549 prepaid recharge plan also offers 100 free SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 28 days.

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 799

Airtel's revised prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 799 offers a total of 112GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 4GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. Airtel's Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan also offers 100 free SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 28 days.
 

