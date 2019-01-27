Air India, Jet Airways, IndiGo Offer Discount On Flight Tickets, Details Here

Jet Airways is offering up to 50 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets.

Amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, airlines have come up with a host of offers on flight tickets to attract passengers and increase their customer base. National carrier Air India is currently offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 979 and Rs. 6,000 respectively in a special promotional sale offer. Jet Airways has announced a discount of up to 50 per cent on flight tickets under a limited-period offer. Earlier this week, IndiGo announced new international flight connections at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 7,999.

Given below are the latest flight offers:

Air India

Air India is offering flight tickets at a starting one-way fare of Rs 979 in economy class and Rs 6,965 in business class on carrier's domestic network. On international front, Air India is offering flight tickets at a starting one-way fare of Rs 6,000 in economy class and Rs. 22,000 in business class. The round-trip fare starts at Rs 7,500 for economy class and Rs 18,000 for business class on airline's international network. Bookings can be made till January 28, 2019, according to the airline's website- airindia.in.

Jet Airways

Jet Airways is offering up to 50 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets. The limited period offer is valid on base fare in both premiere and economy sections for one-way and return journeys, said the carrier on its official website- jetairways.in. Bookings can be made till January 30, 2019 under this offer. Passengers making bookings for domestic travel in economy section can commence travel from February 8, 2019, the carrier said.

IndiGo

IndiGo has announced the operation of daily international flights on Kannur-Doha and Kannur-Kuwait routes at a starting price of Rs 7,999, with effect from March 15, 2019. The carrier has also announced the operation of daily non-stop flights between Delhi-Istanbul at a starting price of Rs. 23,999, with effect from March 20, 2019. Bookings for the flights are open via airline's official website, goindigo.in, with immediate effect, stated the airline in a press release.