Jet Airways Offers Up To 50% Discount On Flight Tickets

Jet Airways discount offer is valid on base fare in both premiere and economy sections.

Jet Airways on Thursday announced discount offer on flight tickets on the occasion of 70th Republic Day. Under the Republic Day sale offer, which is valid till January 30, 2019, Jet Airways is offering up to 50 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets, said the airline in a press release on Friday. The limited period offer is valid on base fare in both premiere and economy sections for one-way and return journeys, said the carrier.

For travel to international destinations, passengers can travel from January 25, 2019. However, for domestic travel, passengers need to book flight tickets in advance. Passengers making bookings for domestic travel in economy section can commence travel from February 8, 2019.

Tickets for domestic travel must be purchased at least eight days prior to departure for premiere section and at least 15 days prior to departure for economy section, said the airline.

However, Jet Airways discount offer is not applicable for travel to Muscat and Sharjah.

The scheme is also applicable on the airline's codeshare partners, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. A codeshare is an arrangement between two airlines (airline A and airline B) whereby airline A will market and sell the flights of airline B as though they were the flights of airline A or vice versa.

Jet Airways discount is applicable only on select booking classes. Child discount and black out period will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, noted the carrier.

The offers come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.

IndiGo on Thursday announced new domestic and international flight connections at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,299. The new international flights will be operated on Kannur-Doha and Kannur-Kuwait routes, starting from March 15, 2019.