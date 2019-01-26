NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Air India Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 979 In New Flash Sale

Air India's Republic Day sale: Bookings under the sale offer can be made till January 28, 2019.

Aviation | | Updated: January 26, 2019 16:27 IST
The sale is valid for travel up to September 30, 2019, according to the airline's website- airindia.in.


National carrier Air India is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 979 and Rs 6,000 respectively under a special 'Republic Day' sale, said the airline on microblogging website Twitter- @airindiain. Bookings under the sale offer can be made till January 28, 2019. The sale is valid for travel up to September 30, 2019, according to the airline's website- airindia.in. Air India's new flight offer comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

Air India's offer on domestic flight tickets

Air India is offering flight tickets at a starting one-way fare of Rs 979 in economy class and Rs 6,965 in business class on carrier's domestic network. However, limited seats are only available under this offer. "Fifteen days advance purchase condition is applicable on domestic sectors," Air India said in a statement. "Fares are subject to change without prior notice," it said.

DESTINATIONLOWEST STARTING ONE-WAY FARE 
 ECONOMY CLASSBUSINESS CLASS
Entire of Domestic NetworkRs 979Rs 6,965

(As mentioned on Air India's website)

Air India's offer on international flight tickets

Air India is offering flight tickets at a starting one-way fare of Rs 6,000 in economy class and Rs 22,000 in business class on carrier's international network. The round-trip fare starts at Rs 7,500 for economy class and Rs 18,000 for business class under this offer, according to airline's website. 

DESTINATIONSLOWEST STARTING ROUND-TRIP FARE 
 ECONOMY CLASSBUSINESS CLASS
USRs 55,000Rs 1,90,000
UK / EuropeRs 32,000Rs 1,00,000
AustraliaRs 50,000Rs 1,50,000
Far East Asia/South East AsiaRs 11,000Rs 30,000
SAARCRs 7,500Rs 18,000
SaudiRs 22,000Rs 40,000
DESTINATIONSLOWEST STARTING ONE-WAY FARE 
 ECONOMY CLASSBUSINESS CLASS
GulfRs 6,000Rs 22,000
SaudiRs 11,500Rs 22,200

(As mentioned on Air India's website)

Meanwhile, carrier GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999 under 'Republic Day' sale. GoAir's sale offer is applicable across airline's select 26 destinations. Jet Airways is offering up to 50 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets under 'Republic Day' sale offer.

