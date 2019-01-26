Air India Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 979 In New Flash Sale

The sale is valid for travel up to September 30, 2019, according to the airline's website- airindia.in.

National carrier Air India is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 979 and Rs 6,000 respectively under a special 'Republic Day' sale, said the airline on microblogging website Twitter- @airindiain. Bookings under the sale offer can be made till January 28, 2019. The sale is valid for travel up to September 30, 2019, according to the airline's website- airindia.in. Air India's new flight offer comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

Air India's offer on domestic flight tickets

Air India is offering flight tickets at a starting one-way fare of Rs 979 in economy class and Rs 6,965 in business class on carrier's domestic network. However, limited seats are only available under this offer. "Fifteen days advance purchase condition is applicable on domestic sectors," Air India said in a statement. "Fares are subject to change without prior notice," it said.

DESTINATION LOWEST STARTING ONE-WAY FARE ECONOMY CLASS BUSINESS CLASS Entire of Domestic Network Rs 979 Rs 6,965 (As mentioned on Air India's website)

Air India's offer on international flight tickets

Air India is offering flight tickets at a starting one-way fare of Rs 6,000 in economy class and Rs 22,000 in business class on carrier's international network. The round-trip fare starts at Rs 7,500 for economy class and Rs 18,000 for business class under this offer, according to airline's website.

DESTINATIONS LOWEST STARTING ROUND-TRIP FARE ECONOMY CLASS BUSINESS CLASS US Rs 55,000 Rs 1,90,000 UK / Europe Rs 32,000 Rs 1,00,000 Australia Rs 50,000 Rs 1,50,000 Far East Asia/South East Asia Rs 11,000 Rs 30,000 SAARC Rs 7,500 Rs 18,000 Saudi Rs 22,000 Rs 40,000 DESTINATIONS LOWEST STARTING ONE-WAY FARE ECONOMY CLASS BUSINESS CLASS Gulf Rs 6,000 Rs 22,000 Saudi Rs 11,500 Rs 22,200

(As mentioned on Air India's website)

Meanwhile, carrier GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999 under 'Republic Day' sale. GoAir's sale offer is applicable across airline's select 26 destinations. Jet Airways is offering up to 50 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets under 'Republic Day' sale offer.