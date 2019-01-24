IndiGo Announces New Flights, Offers Tickets From 1,299 Rupees

IndiGo currently has a fleet of over 200 aircraft including Airbus A320 and 12 ATR aircraft.

IndiGo on Thursday announced new domestic and international flight connections at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,299. The daily domestic flights introduced by the carrier, will be operated on the Kannur (Kerala)-Goa, Kannur-Bengaluru, Kannur-Hyderabad, Kannur-Chennai and Kannur-Hubli routes, starting from January 25, 2019, stated the airline in a press release. The new international flights will be operated on Kannur-Doha and Kannur-Kuwait routes, starting from March 15, 2019. IndiGo's new flight offer comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

IndiGo's flight connection between Kannur and Goa is available at a starting fare of Rs 1,299. The airline has announced an introductory promotional fare starting at Rs 1,799 on Kannur-Bengaluru, Rs 1,999 on Kannur-Hubli, Rs 2,500 on Kannur-Chennai and Rs 2,599 on Kannur-Hyderabad routes. On international front, the carrier has introduced an introductory promotional fare starting at Rs 7,999 on Kannur-Kuwait and Rs 8,499 on Kannur-Doha routes.

Schedule of IndiGo's domestic flights starting from January 25:

Flight No. Origin Destination Frequency Effective Departure Arrival Fares in Rs 6E 7166 Kannur Hyderabad Daily 25-Jan-19 09:15 11:00 2,599 6E 7167 Hyderabad Kannur Daily 25-Jan-19 11:35 13:25 2,599 6E 7972 Kannur Chennai Daily 25-Jan-19 13:45 15:20 2,500 6E 7971 Chennai Kannur Daily 25-Jan-19 16:00 17:30 2,500 6E 7979 Kannur Hubli Daily 25-Jan-19 17:50 19:05 1,999 6E 7981 Hubli Kannur Daily 25-Jan-19 19:25 20:45 1,999 6E 7978 Bengaluru Kannur Daily 25-Jan-19 20:00 21:05 1,799 6E 7977 Kannur Bengaluru Daily 25-Jan-19 21:25 22:30 1,799 6E 7984 Kannur Goa Daily 25-Jan-19 22:05 23:35 1,299 6E 7985 Goa Kannur Daily 25-Jan-19 23:55 01:20 1,299 6E 7985 Goa Kannur Daily 31-Mar-19 23:55 01:15 1,299

(As mentioned on IndiGo's press release)

Schedule of IndiGo's international flights starting from March 15

Flight No. Origin Destination Frequency Effective Departure Arrival Fares in Rs 6E 1755 Kannur Kuwait Daily except Tuesday 15-Mar-19 05:10 08:00 8,999 6E 1756 Kuwait Kannur Daily except Tuesday 15-Mar-19 09:00 16:05 7,999 6E 1715 Kannur Doha Daily 15-Mar-19 19:05 21:05 8,499 6E 1716 Doha Kannur Daily 15-Mar-19 22:05 04:40 10,999

(As mentioned on IndiGo's press release)

Bookings for the flights are open via airline's official website, goindigo.in, with immediate effect, the airline said in a statement. "These new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options," it added.

IndiGo currently has a fleet of over 200 aircraft including Airbus A320 and 12 ATR aircraft. The airline offers over 1,300 daily flights and connects 52 domestic destinations and 15 international destinations, according to its statement.