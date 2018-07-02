Vistara Offers Up To 50% Discount On Economy Flight Tickets. All Details Here

Vistara's scheme is part of its 'Book early, save lots' offer.

Vistara airline is offering up to 50 per cent discount on one-way economy class flight tickets on booking up to 7 or more days in advance, said the carrier on it's official twitter handle. Vistara's scheme is part of its 'Book early, save lots' offer. Passengers can book flight tickets from carrier's website- airvistara.com or mobile app. However, there are certain terms and conditions which the passenger must know in order to avail Vistara's offer. Under this offer, seats on discount are on select flights, and are subject to availability, said Vistara.

Act early to get the best! Plan your trip 7 or more days in advance and save up to 50% on one-way Economy Class fares. Book now: https://t.co/r8ePc8Z52mpic.twitter.com/ZhwqZ5zPPX — Vistara (@airvistara) June 29, 2018

Key things to know about Vistara's 50 per cent discount offer on economy class tickets:

1. Up to 50 per cent discount is available on select routes only, according to Vistara's terms and conditions.

2. Cancellation and refunds are applicable on tickets booked under this sale. Tickets are non- refundable only in case of no show.

3. Flight schedules and timings are subject to regulatory approvals, and may be revised without advance notice.

4. This offer is available on first-come-first-served basis. In case the seats under any such offer are sold out, regular fares appear, mentioned the carrier.

5. Vistara reserves the right at any time, without prior notice, to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions, or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether.

Vistara, is a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA) with Tata Sons holding the majority stake of 51 per cent in the company and SIA holding the remaining 49 per cent, according to a press release issued by the airline. Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015.

Meanwhile, rival AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of 1,299. IndiGo has recently introduced Surat as it's 56th destination and is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,999. Jet Airways is offering up to 25 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets.

