AirAsia's Hot Deals This Monsoon: Flight Tickets From Rs 1,299

AirAsia is also offering flight tickets for Jaipur to Hyderabad and New Delhi to Bagdogra routes.

AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets from Rs 1,299 under its 'Hot Deals this Monsoon' sale. The destinations on offer in this sale are Bengaluru, New Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai and more. This offer of AirAsia on flight tickets is valid till July 8, 2018. The travel period for this sale is till January 31, 2019. AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is subject to terms and conditions, stated airasia.com. In order to avail this offer on AirAsia flight tickets, passengers require advance booking. Fares of this sale are not available in the embargo period.

AirAsia offer on flight tickets in detail

The cheapest flight ticket of Rs 1,299 is available on Bengaluru to Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Kochi routes. A flight ticket from Ranchi to Kolkata is for Rs 1,599; flight tickets for Bhubaneswar to Kolkata and vice-versa are for Rs 1,499 each; a flight ticket from Goa to Hyderabad is for Rs 1,999; and a flight ticket from Imphal to Guwahati is for Rs 1,399.

Other flight tickets on offer under AirAsia's sale are for Jaipur to Hyderabad (Rs 2,599), New Delhi to Bagdogra (Rs 3,299), Pune to Bengaluru (Rs 2,099), and Srinagar to New Delhi (Rs 2,899).

Separately, AirAsia is offering flight tickets for Malaysia from $62.

Until Sunday, AirAsia was offering 20 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets.

(An AirAsia flight ticket from Goa to Hyderabad is for Rs 1,999.) (An AirAsia flight ticket from Goa to Hyderabad is for Rs 1,999.)

AirAsia's Hot Deals This Monsoon sale: Terms and conditions

1. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card. Fare includes airport taxes (except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure).

2. Under the sale, AirAsia is offering limited seats and they may not be available on all flights. AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is valid for new purchases only.

3. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.

4. All taxes must be paid at the time of purchase unless otherwise stated.

5. AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is subject to availability and its terms and conditions of carriage.

6. No refunds are permitted after payment has been made.

7. Passengers need to provide all necessary travel documents (eg valid passport, visa where applicable etc) at the time of departure.

8. AirAsia reserves the right to deny guests from boarding without proper documentation. Passengers are required to make full payment upon booking.

9. Changes to flights and dates are permitted subject to change in fees.Changes to name are not permitted.

10. AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is only available for online bookings at www.airasia.com.

Rival IndiGo is offering flight tickets for Surat from multiple locations at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs. 1,999. Jet Airways is offering 25 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets and 30 per cent off on international flight tickets, among other offers.