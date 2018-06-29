NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

IndiGo Introduces New Destination, Flight Tickets Starts From Rs 1,999

IndiGo has launched 7 domestic and 2 international destinations since January 2018.

Aviation | | Updated: June 29, 2018 16:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IndiGo Introduces New Destination, Flight Tickets Starts From Rs 1,999

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via IndiGo's official website.

Budget carrier IndiGo has announced Surat as its 56th destination, informed the airline in a press release issued today. IndiGo will now operate new flights connecting Surat with Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Jaipur at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 1,999. The new services will start from August, 2018. Additionally, the carrier will be operating three new routes, including Jaipur- Varanasi, Jaipur Guwahati, and Mumbai-Bagdogra.  Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in.

IndiGo has launched 7 domestic and 2 international destinations since January 2018. The airline has also announced the introduction of additional daily, non-stop flights from Guwahati to cities like Delhi and Kolkata at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,840. The carrier is also introducing daily, non-stop flights between Guwahati and Jaipur at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 4,808.

Schedule of IndiGo's new flights

FrequencyDeparture FromDeparture TimeArrival ToArrival TimeEffective DateFares
Except TuesdayBengaluru11:10Surat13:0016-Aug-184299
DailyDelhi06:30Surat08:2016-Aug-181999
DailyHyderabad16:20Surat17:5016-Aug-183730
Monday, Wednesday and FridayJaipur13:40Surat15:2017-Aug-184199
DailyMumbai15:20Surat16:5016-Aug-182199
Except TuesdaySurat08:50Bengaluru10:4016-Aug-184299
DailySurat21:30Delhi23:2016-Aug-182109
DailySurat18:20Hyderabad19:5016-Aug-183198
Monday, Wednesday and FridaySurat15:50Jaipur17:2017-Aug-183836
DailySurat17:20Mumbai18:3516-Aug-182299
DailyMumbai08:30Bagdogra11:2016-Aug-185346
DailyBagdogra11:50Mumbai15:0016-Aug-185264
Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and SundayJaipur13:40Varanasi15:1516-Aug-183785
Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and SundayVaranasi15:45Jaipur17:2016-Aug-18

3680

 

(As mentioned in IndiGo's press release)

IndiGo also recently introduced daily flights from Kolkata to Dhaka and Jorhat at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 3,199. IndiGo's new flights connecting Kolkata to Dhaka and Jorhat will start from August 1, 2018. IndiGo has also announced the operation of second daily non-stop flights between Chennai and Calicut. The carrier will also be flying three daily non-stop flights between Chennai and Tuticorin at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,999 from July 26, 2018. The airline will also operate a second daily flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi and Bengaluru to Chandigarh from July 1. Third daily flights from Ranchi to Bengaluru and from Indore to Bengaluru will also be launched from July 1.

IndiGo has a fleet of 153 Airbus A320 and 6 ATR aircraft as of March 31, 2018. The airline offered 1,086 daily flights during the quarter and connected 42 domestic destinations and 8 international destinations.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IndiGoIndiGo new flights

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top