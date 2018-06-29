IndiGo Introduces New Destination, Flight Tickets Starts From Rs 1,999

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via IndiGo's official website.

Budget carrier IndiGo has announced Surat as its 56th destination, informed the airline in a press release issued today. IndiGo will now operate new flights connecting Surat with Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Jaipur at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 1,999. The new services will start from August, 2018. Additionally, the carrier will be operating three new routes, including Jaipur- Varanasi, Jaipur Guwahati, and Mumbai-Bagdogra. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in.

IndiGo has launched 7 domestic and 2 international destinations since January 2018. The airline has also announced the introduction of additional daily, non-stop flights from Guwahati to cities like Delhi and Kolkata at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,840. The carrier is also introducing daily, non-stop flights between Guwahati and Jaipur at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 4,808.

Schedule of IndiGo's new flights

Frequency Departure From Departure Time Arrival To Arrival Time Effective Date Fares Except Tuesday Bengaluru 11:10 Surat 13:00 16-Aug-18 4299 Daily Delhi 06:30 Surat 08:20 16-Aug-18 1999 Daily Hyderabad 16:20 Surat 17:50 16-Aug-18 3730 Monday, Wednesday and Friday Jaipur 13:40 Surat 15:20 17-Aug-18 4199 Daily Mumbai 15:20 Surat 16:50 16-Aug-18 2199 Except Tuesday Surat 08:50 Bengaluru 10:40 16-Aug-18 4299 Daily Surat 21:30 Delhi 23:20 16-Aug-18 2109 Daily Surat 18:20 Hyderabad 19:50 16-Aug-18 3198 Monday, Wednesday and Friday Surat 15:50 Jaipur 17:20 17-Aug-18 3836 Daily Surat 17:20 Mumbai 18:35 16-Aug-18 2299 Daily Mumbai 08:30 Bagdogra 11:20 16-Aug-18 5346 Daily Bagdogra 11:50 Mumbai 15:00 16-Aug-18 5264 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday Jaipur 13:40 Varanasi 15:15 16-Aug-18 3785 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday Varanasi 15:45 Jaipur 17:20 16-Aug-18 3680

(As mentioned in IndiGo's press release)

IndiGo also recently introduced daily flights from Kolkata to Dhaka and Jorhat at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 3,199. IndiGo's new flights connecting Kolkata to Dhaka and Jorhat will start from August 1, 2018. IndiGo has also announced the operation of second daily non-stop flights between Chennai and Calicut. The carrier will also be flying three daily non-stop flights between Chennai and Tuticorin at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,999 from July 26, 2018. The airline will also operate a second daily flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi and Bengaluru to Chandigarh from July 1. Third daily flights from Ranchi to Bengaluru and from Indore to Bengaluru will also be launched from July 1.

IndiGo has a fleet of 153 Airbus A320 and 6 ATR aircraft as of March 31, 2018. The airline offered 1,086 daily flights during the quarter and connected 42 domestic destinations and 8 international destinations.