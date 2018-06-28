Jet Airways Announces New Routes, Offers Discount On Flight Tickets

Jet Airways is offering flight tickets on select routes starting from Rs. 1,177, under Udan scheme.

Jet Airways has come up with a host of discount offers on both domestic and international flight tickets. The country's second largest airline is offering 25 per cent discount on domestic flights and up to 30 per cent off on international flight tickets. In another offer, 'Your Next Vacation Awaits', it is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 on economy flight tickets and Rs. 2,500 off on premiere flight tickets on international routes. Under the government's UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, Jet Airways is also offering flight tickets on select domestic routes starting from Rs. 1,177.

Jet Airways discount offer on domestic, international flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways is offering up to 25 per cent discount on domestic flights and up to 30 per cent off on international flight tickets. Customers can book tickets till June 30 in order to avail the offer. The discount offer is applicable on one-way and return journey on flights operated by the airline. The travel period for Jet Airways' offer on domestic flight tickets starts from July 11, 2018.

Jet Airways 'Your Next Vacation Awaits' scheme in detail:

Jet Airways is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 on economy flight tickets and Rs. 2,500 off on premiere flight tickets on international routes under the scheme. Discount offer on international fares is applicable till July 31, 2018. The scheme is applicable only on Jet Airways' official website, jetairways.com, and mobile app.

Jet Airways' offer on flight tickets under Udan scheme in detail:

Jet Airways recently announced flight tickets on select domestic routes at prices starting from Rs. 1,177 under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme. The latest routes were inaugurated as part of the government's Regional Connectivity Scheme, which connects regional areas with other big destinations. The UDAN-RCS scheme aims to make air travel cheap for the common man.

The new flights will offer two-way connections to Mumbai from Allahabad via Nagpur/Indore/Lucknow. Similarly, the flights offer two-way connections to Bengaluru from Allahabad via Indore/Patna.