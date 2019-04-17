Railways To Operate Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Service With LHB Coaches, Details Here

New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express runs on every Thursday.

Indian Railways has decided to operate its New Delhi Amritsar Shatabdi train service connecting Delhi with Amritsar with LHB or Linke Hofmann Busch coaches for about two months. Shatabdi Express trains 12031 and 12032, operating between New Delhi and Amritsar will be run with the LHB set of coaches for the next two months, the Railways said in a notification on April 10. Currently, the New-Delhi Shatabdi Express is operated on a weekly basis every Thursday. (Also Read: IRCTC Amritsar Tour: Hotels, Services, Destinations Covered And More)

The Railways has adopted LHB coaches on the New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express train due to scarcity of conventional Shatabdi coaches over the Northern Railway, it noted. LHB coaches support higher speeds compared to Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches, according to the Railways website.

New Delhi-Amritsar Junction Shatabdi Express route

The New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express halts at Ambala Cantt., Rajpura Junction, Ludhiana Junction, Phagwara Junction, Jalandhar City and Beas before reaching the Amritsar Junction station, according to the Northern Railway, an arm of Indian Railways.

Also Read: IRCTC Tourism Offers Package To Vaishno Devi, Amritsar For Rs 7,560

The New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi will run with LHB coaches from April 11 to June 5, according to Indian Railways.

New Delhi-Amritsar Junction Shatabdi Express timings

The New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express departs from the New Delhi railway station at 7:20 am on Thursdays and reaches Amritsar at 1:45 pm the same day covering a total distance of 448 kilometres, according to IRCTC's website - www.irctc.co.in. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is the e-ticketing arm of the Railways. In the opposite direction, the New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express departs from Amritsar at 4:50 pm and reaches New Delhi railway station at 11:05 pm. (Also Read: Also Read: IRCTC Tourism Offers 10-Day Tour To Mathura, Haridwar, Amritsar, Vaishno Devi For Rs 9,450)

New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express fares

The fare for one-way travel on the entire route of New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express is Rs 1,110 per adult. The fare also includes catering charge of Rs 165, according to the IRCTC website.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.