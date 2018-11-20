Supreme Court Warns Amrapali Group, Orders Disclosure 'In Clear Terms': 10 Points

The Supreme Court posted the matter for further hearing on December 5

Cracking the whip on the embattled Amrapali Group, the Supreme Court warned the property developer and its officials to comply with all its directions. The top court made it clear that Amrapali Group is required to disclose "in clear terms" every activity involving transfer of money since 2008. It asked the Amrapali Group to reveal by December 3 details of all its properties in the name of directors, their family members, relatives, chief financial officers and statutory auditors. The matter relates to non-delivery of flats to around 42,000 home-buyers by the embattled Amrapali Group.