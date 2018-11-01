NBCC To Submit Report On 16 Amrapali Projects In Top Court Next Week: 10 Points

Amrapali Group has failed to hand over possession of flats to around 42,000 homebuyers

NBCC or National Buildings Construction Company said on Thursday that it would submit to the Supreme Court a detailed project report of 16 stalled projects of the Amrapali group next week. The matter relates to non-delivery of flats to around 42,000 homebuyers by the embattled Amrapali group. NBCC chairman and managing director Anoop Kumar Mittal said the company has issued tenders for 10-11 projects, out of the stalled 16. Stating that the work on the Amrapali projects would start after the court's nod, he said the funding would be decided by the apex court.