SBI Recurring Deposit Account: Interest Rate, Features, Conditions And Other Details Recurring deposits (RDs) require one to make regular deposit and earn interest income at an interest rate equivalent to that on fixed deposits (FDs).

Share EMAIL PRINT Unlike fixed deposits (FDs), recurring deposits (RDs) don't need fixing of amount for specific period.



Here are key things to know about SBI's recurring deposit (RD) accounts, as stated on teh bank's corporate website, sbi.co.in:



Features of RDs

Customers need to make monthly deposits of a minimum of Rs 100 and in multiples of Rs 10. There is no maximum limit on the deposits.



The minimum period of RDs is 12 months while the maximum is 120 months.



State Bank of India RDs offer the same interest rate on as applicable to TDR (term or fixed deposits) and STDR (special term or fixed deposits).



A loan or overdraft up to 90 per cent is available against the balance in RD account.



Tax deducted at source is applicable on RDs.



A premature withdrawal is allowed on RDs and for this, rules for TDR or STDR (special term or fixed deposits) are applicable.



A nomination facility is available on RDs and it is advised to avail of the facility, said



Passbooks are issued for RD accounts.



Interest rates offered on recurring deposits (RDs) of SBI: Tenors Existing for Public w.e.f. 28.02.2018 Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.03.2018 Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.02.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.03.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 5.75 6.25 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.25 6.75 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.35 6.85 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.4 6.9 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.4 6.4 6.9 6.9 2 years to less than 3 years 6.5 6.6 7 7.1 3 years to less than 5 years 6.5 6.7 7 7.2 5 years and up to 10 years 6.5 6.75 7 7.25



Terms and conditions on SBI's RDs

imposes the following penalty charges for non-deposit of monthly instalments:



For account of period five years and less -- Rs 1.50 per Rs 100 per month



For account of period above five years- Rs 2 per Rs 100 per month



Instructions for disposal of maturity proceeds are accepted at the time of opening of accounts, said SBI.



Recurring deposit (RD) accounts can be opened in banks by investors with regular incomes. A recurring deposit (RD) requires an investor to make regular deposits and earn an interest income on the same at an interest rate equivalent to that on fixed deposits (FDs) . Unlike FDs , however, RDs do not require fixing a particular deposit with the bank until a given maturity date. RDs enable customers to save their money and build their savings through regular deposits over a fixed period of time. State Bank of India (SBI) , the largest lender in the country, offers the option of opening recurring deposits.Customers need to make monthly deposits of a minimum of Rs 100 and in multiples of Rs 10. There is no maximum limit on the deposits.The minimum period of RDs is 12 months while the maximum is 120 months.State Bank of India RDs offer the same interest rate on as applicable to TDR (term or fixed deposits) and STDR (special term or fixed deposits).A loan or overdraft up to 90 per cent is available against the balance in RD account.Tax deducted at source is applicable on RDs.A premature withdrawal is allowed on RDs and for this, rules for TDR or STDR (special term or fixed deposits) are applicable.A nomination facility is available on RDs and it is advised to avail of the facility, said SBI Passbooks are issued for RD accounts. SBI imposes the following penalty charges for non-deposit of monthly instalments:For account of period five years and less -- Rs 1.50 per Rs 100 per month For account of period above five years- Rs 2 per Rs 100 per monthInstructions for disposal of maturity proceeds are accepted at the time of opening of accounts, said SBI. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter