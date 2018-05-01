SBI's Gold Loan: Interest Rate, Margin, Maximum Repayment Period And Other Details

The maximum repayment period of SBI's gold loan can go up to 36 months.

The State Bank of India (SBI) offers gold loan of up to Rs 20 lakh to customers against their gold valuables. SBI's gold loan can be availed by pledge of gold ornaments including gold coins sold by banks with minimum paper work and low interest rate, as mentioned on SBI's website-sbi.co.in. Any individual of 21 years or above can apply for SBI's gold loan. Any individual (singly or jointly) with steady source of income including bank's employees, pensioners can apply for these types of loans. No proof of income is required for availing SBI's gold loan, said country's largest lender.