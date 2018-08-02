Five Key ATM/ Debit Card Services That State Bank Of India (SBI) Offers

SBI ATMs' Fast Cash service enables customers to withdraw their preferred amounts with just a touch.

State Bank of India or SBI, which has 59,541 ATMs as on March 31, 2018, offers many ATM services, including cash withdrawal. Customers can transact free of cost at the ATMs of State Bank of India group using any SBI ATM-cum-debit card, even at the ATMs of associate banks of SBI, stated sbi.co.in. State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of Travancore. The largest lender of the country offers a range of debit cards according to various needs of its customers.

Here are the five key ATM services offered by SBI:

Cash Withdrawal and Fast Cash

Customers can withdraw subject to a daily limit of Rs. 40,000. (limit on the SBI Classic Debit Card). However, higher value cards permit daily withdrawal limits up to Rs. 1 lakh per day.

SBI ATMs' Fast Cash service enables customers to withdraw their preferred amounts with just a touch. The options in the denomination of Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 500, Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 5,000, and Rs 10,000 are available, said SBI.

Pin Change

Customers can use the SBI ATM Pin Change service to change their password at regular intervals.

Balance Enquiry

Via this service, customers can check the current available balance in their SBI account. Customers can use this service to see the available balance on screen or via printed receipts.

Mobile Top-up

Customers can recharge their prepaid mobile connection from any of the SBI ATMs.

Cheque Book Request

SBI customers can order cheque books without visiting their branch or filling in any transaction slips. However, registered address, if changed, should be updated in the SBI branch as the cheque book is delivered at the address registered in the branch only.