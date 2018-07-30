Do You Have A Debit Card? Three Types Of Charges That You May Have To Pay

Major banks levy charges to the tune of 200-Rs 300 towards reissuance of certain types of debit cards

Do you carry a debit card or ATM card? Top banks today, such as SBI (State Bank of India), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, charge different fees for a variety of services related to debit cards or ATM cards. A debit card enables a bank customer to perform a variety of tasks, ranging from cash withdrawal at an ATM to payment at a Point of Sale (PoS) - let's say a petrol pump - to online payment towards shopping via e-commerce. A debit card may be issued free of cost, or against a certain charge, and/or may have an annual fee, depending on the bank and type of card. For example, top banks such as State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank levy charges in the range of Rs 200 to Rs 300 plus applicable GST towards reissuance of debit card, should you lose a debit card or ATM card.

Here's a comparison of three types of services related to a debit card (or ATM card) offered and the applicable charges levied by top banks today:

1. Debit card charges you have to pay for issuance of debit card

SBI charges a fee of Rs 50 plus GST for regeneration of PIN for a debit card through a branch, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in. (Also read: SBI raises fixed deposit interest rates)

ICICI Bank has set a fee of Rs 25 as debit card PIN re-generation charges. These charges are "not applicable if request through Instapin at Branch/Customer Care (IVR)", according to the bank's website - icicibank.com.

HDFC Bank charges a fee of Rs 50 for generation of ATM PIN. However, there are no charges applicable to customers generating an instant pin, wherein the customer sets up the PIN using net banking or mobile banking, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com.

Axis Bank charges an issuance fee of Rs 200 for its Visa Classic/Platinum debit card, according to the bank's website - axisbank.com.

2. Annual maintenance charges you have to pay for debit card

SBI charges a fee of Rs 125 towards annual maintenance of its Classic debit card..

Except its Coral debit card, ICICI Bank charges no fee towards annual maintenance charge for its debit cards. For the Coral debit card, the bank charges a joining fee of Rs. 499 and an annual fee of the same amount.

For its Platinum debit card, HDFC Bank charges a fee of Rs 750 as annual renewal fee.

Axis Bank charges Rs 150 as annual fees for its Visa Classic/Platinum debit card.

3. Bank charges you have to pay towards reissuance/replacement of debit card

SBI charges a fee of 300 for replacement of a debit card, according to the bank's corporate website.

HDFC Bank levies a fee of Rs 200 towards replacement or reissuance of a debit card, according to the bank's website.

ICICI Bank charges a fee of Rs 200 per card towards replacement of card in case of loss or damage, according to its website.

Axis Bank charges a fee of Rs 200 for replacement of a Visa Classic/Platinum debit card, according to its website.

Applicable taxes

The charges - relating to all three categories - exclude applicable taxes, the banks mentioned separately on their websites.