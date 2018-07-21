Zero Minimum Balance-No Monthly Average Balance Account: SBI Vs HDFC Bank

Zero balance savings account: A BSBD account does not require a minimum or maximum limit.

Want to open a bank account without maintaining a minimum or monthly average balance? A basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) account is your answer. A BSBD account does not require a minimum or maximum limit on the amount that you need to keep with the bank. State Bank of India (SBI), country's largest lender, and HDFC Bank, the largest private lender, offer the facility of opening a BSBD account. Customers also get a number of facilities such as debit and ATM cards and internet banking with BSBD account.

Zero Balance Savings Account: Facilities and interest rates of HDFC Bank and SBI on BSBD accounts in detail:

HDFC Bank:

Features of HDFC Bank's Zero Balance Savings Account (BSBD):

Customers can access the network of branches of the bank through this account. Key features of HDFC Bank BSBD account include zero balance and a free Rupay card, according to HDFC Bank on its website - hdfcbank.com.

Benefits of HDFC Bank's BSBD account:

1. Customers will be able to avail a safe deposit locker and super saver facilities, said according to hdfcbank.com.

2. HDFC Bank issues a free passbook facility for all individual account holders and customers also get free cash and cheque deposit facility at branches and ATMs.

3. Customers get four withdrawals free per month including ATM/RTGS/NEFT/clearing/branch cash withdrawal/ transfer/ internet debits/ standing instructions/EMI, etc. In case of more than four withdrawals in a month, HDFC Bank would convert the existing BSBD account into a regular savings account and all rules and charges as per regular savings account would be applicable.

4. Customers also get free lifetime BillPay, InstaQuery, and e-mail statement facilities.

5. NetBanking, PhoneBanking and MobileBanking allow you to check your account balance, pay utility bills, or even stop cheque payments via SMS, according to HDFC Bank.

Interest rates of HDFC Bank's Zero Balance Savings Account (BSBD):

Savings Bank balance Interest Rate at present Revised Rate w.e.f 19th August, 2017 Rs. 50 lakh and above 4% 4% (unchanged) Below Rs.50 lakh 4% 3.50%



State Bank of India (SBI):

Features of SBI's Zero Balance Savings Account (BSBD):

SBI's BSBD account can be opened singly, jointly, or with either or survivor, former or survivor, anyone or survivor etc. facility, said SBI on its official website -- sbi.co.in.

Benefits of SBI's BSBD account:

1. A basic RuPay ATM-cum-Debit card will be issued free of cost and no annual maintenance charge will be applied.

2. The receipt/ credit of money through electronic payment channels like NEFT/RTGS is free.

3. The deposit/ collection of cheques drawn by central/state governments is free.

4. There is no charge on activation of inoperative accounts and closure of accounts.

5. A maximum of four withdrawals in a month, including ATM withdrawals at own and other bank's ATMs and transactions through other modes including RTGS/NEFT/clearing/branch cash withdrawal/transfer/internet debits/standing instructions/EMI, will be allowed. No further customer debits would be allowed during the month.

Interest rates of SBI's Zero Balance Savings Account (BSBD):

Particulars Rate of Interest Saving Deposits Balance upto Rs. 1 crore. 3.50% p.a Saving Deposits Balance above Rs. 1 crore. 4.00% p.a



These days digital zero balance savings accounts can also be opened.