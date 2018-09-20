SpiceJet Introduces New Direct Flights On Domestic, International Routes. Check Schedule

SpiceJet operates 412 average daily flights to 55 destinations.

Highlights Some of the new SpiceJet routes are Mumbai-Kanpur, Delhi-Kishangarh Most of the new flight services will become operational from October 2018 Other new flight services will start from November 2018

SpiceJet has announced new direct flights on domestic and international routes, said the carrier on its official website- spicejet.com. The new flights will run between Mumbai and Kanpur, Delhi and Kishangarh, Hyderabad and Bangkok, Amritsar and Bangkok, Delhi and Shirdi, Kolkata and Pakyong, Guwahati and Pakyong, Kolkata and Varanasi and Mumbai and Jaisalmer. Most of the new flight services will become operational from October, 2018. Other new flight services will start from November, 2018, said the airline. Customers can book tickets on the airline's website, spicejet.com, and mobile app.

Schedule of SpiceJet's new flights:

Flight Number Origin Destination Departure Arrival Effectively SG-3427 Bengaluru Mangalore 16:20 17:20 1-Oct-18 SG 3428 Mangalore Bengaluru 17:45 18:45 1-Oct-18 SG-946 Delhi Shirdi 12:45 14:35 1-Oct-18 SG-942 Shirdi Delhi 15:05 16:55 1-Oct-18 SG-3324 Kolkata Pageland 9:30 10:55 4-Oct-18 SG-3327 Pageland Kolkata 11:15 12:45 4-Oct-18 SG-3321 Kolkata Bagdogra 6:05 7:20 4-Oct-18 SG-3322 Bagdogra Kolkata 7:40 8:55 4-Oct-18 SG-3328 Kolkata Varanasi 16:50 18:25 4-Oct-18 SG 3329 Varanasi Kolkata 18:45 19:55 4-Oct-18 SG-3341 Kolkata Silchar 13:10 14:35 4-Oct-18 SG -3342 Silchar Kolkata 14:55 16:20 4-Oct-18 SG-8768 Delhi Kishangarh 16:05 17:10 8-Oct-18 SG-8769 Kishangarh Delhi 17:30 18:30 8-Oct-18 SG-438 Mumbai Kanpur 10:50 13:15 8-Oct-18 SG-415 Kanpur Mumbai 14:00 16:15 8-Oct-18 SG-1006 Hyderabad Surat 7:05 9:05 8-Oct-18 SG-1007 Surat Hyderabad 9:25 11:00 8-Oct-18 SG-3465 Bengaluru Coimbatore 9:30 10:20 8-Oct-18

(As mentioned on SpiceJet's website)

SpiceJet has recently also announced the introduction of daily direct flights on the Hyderabad-Guwahati, Guwahati-Patna and Mumbai-Kanpur route. SpiceJet claimed that it is the first to introduce a daily direct flight on the Guwahati-Patna route. As part of its international operations, the airline also announced a new daily direct flight on the Hyderabad-Bangkok route.

SpiceJet operates 412 average daily flights to 55 destinations, including 48 domestic and 7 international ones, according to a press release issued by the airline.

Meanwhile, rival IndiGo has also announced the introduction of its first daily flight between Amritsar and Dubai. Additionally, the airline will also operate flights between Kolkata-Cochin and Bangalore-Pune. All these services will commence in the month of October, 2018. IndiGo recently also launched its fifth service to Singapore with the commencement of additional services from Kolkata and Tiruchirappali.

Another carrier AirAsia India is currently offering flight tickets from Rs 500 in a special sale on all its routes to 21 domestic destinations. The travel period to avail AirAsia India's flight tickets starts from September 17 and ends on November 30, 2019.