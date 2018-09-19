IndiGo Announces New Services, Flight Ticket Starts From 1,745 Rupees

IndiGo currently operates 13 daily flights between India and Dubai.

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo has announced the introduction of its first daily flight between Amritsar and Dubai, said the airline in a press release issued today. Additionally, the airline will also operate flights between Kolkata-Cochin and Bangalore-Pune. All these services will commence in the month of October, 2018, added the release. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in. The flight from Bangalore to Pune is available at a starting price of Rs 1,833. The flight from Pune to Bangalore is priced at a starting fare of Rs 1,745.

The flight between Amritsar and Dubai is priced at a starting fare of Rs 6,999. The flight from Kolkata to Cochin is priced at a starting fare of Rs 4,828. The flight from Cochin to Kolkata is available at a starting price of Rs 4,371.

Frequency Origin Departure Time Destination Arrival Time Fares, INR Daily Amritsar 2:40 Dubai 4:45 6999 Daily Dubai 5:45 Amritsar 10:50 6999 Daily Kolkata 9:40 Cochin 12:40 4828 Daily Except Tuesday Cochin 14:20 Kolkata 17:30 4371 Tue Cochin 13:35 Kolkata 17:30 4371 Daily Bangalore 3:00 Pune 4:30 1833 Daily Pune 5:00 Bangalore 6:30 1745

The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travelers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options, said IndiGo.

IndiGo recently also launched its fifth service to Singapore with the commencement of additional services from Kolkata and Tiruchirappali. IndiGo has also announced addition of Kuwait and Abu Dhabi to its network. As part of the international expansion, Kuwait is 57th and Abu Dhabi is 58th destination on IndiGo's network. Its new international services will commence from October 2018.

IndiGo currently operates 13 daily flights between India and Dubai. The airline had a fleet of 153 Airbus A320 and 6 ATR aircraft as of March 31, 2018. The airline offered 1,086 daily flights during the quarter and connected 42 domestic destinations, a press release issued by the carrier said.