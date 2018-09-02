SpiceJet Announces New Flights: Routes, Schedule And Other Details

SpiceJet announced the launch of new daily direct flights on domestic and international routes. SpiceJet will start operations on the new flights from October 8, 2018, said the airline on its official website - spicejet.com. The airline will commence daily direct flights on the Hyderabad-Guwahati, Guwahati-Patna, Mumbai-Kanpur route. SpiceJet claimed that it is the first to introduce a daily direct flight on the Guwahati-Patna route. As part of its international operations, the airline will begin a new daily direct flight on the Hyderabad-Bangkok route.
SpiceJet shared the schedule of the new flights:
|Flight Number
|Origin
|Destination
|Departure
|Arrival
|Days Of Operation
|Flight Type
|Effective From
|SG-438
|Bombay
|Kanpur
|10:50
|13:15
|Daily
|Direct
|8-Oct-18
|SG-415
|Kanpur
|Bombay
|14:00
|16:15
|Daily
|Direct
|8-Oct-18
|SG-8768
|Delhi
|Kishangarh
|16:05
|17:10
|Daily
|Direct
|8-Oct-18
|SG-8769
|Kishangarh
|Delhi
|17:30
|18:30
|Daily
|Direct
|8-Oct-18
|SG-3465
|Bengaluru
|Coimbatore
|9:30
|10:20
|Mon, Wed- Sunday
|Direct
|8-Oct-18
|SG-3466
|Coimbatore
|Bengaluru
|11:00
|12:10
|Mon, Wed- Sunday
|Direct
|8-Oct-18
|SG-3083
|Coimbatore
|Bengaluru
|17:45
|18:40
|Daily
|Direct
|8-Oct-18
|SG-3084
|Bengaluru
|Coimbatore
|19:05
|20:00
|Daily
|Direct
|8-Oct-18
|SG-81
|Hyderabad
|Bangkok
|16:30
|21:40
|Daily
|Direct
|10th October
|SG-82
|Bangkok
|Hyderabad
|22:40
|1:40
|Daily
|Direct
|10th October
|SG-463
|Hyderabad
|Guwahati
|5:25
|7:45
|Daily
|Direct
|10th October
|SG-464
|Guwahati
|Hyderabad
|11:45
|14:40
|Daily
|Direct
|10th October
|SG-461
|Guwahati
|Patna
|8:15
|9:25
|Daily
|Direct
|10th October
|SG-462
|Patna
|Guwahati
|9:55
|11:15
|Daily
|Direct
|10th October
SpiceJet said the inaugural fare on the international Hyderabad-Bangkok flights, the inaugural fare for the "to and fro journey is Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 8,299 respectively".
Customers can book tickets on the airline's website, spicejet.com, and mobile app. SpiceJet operates 412 average daily flights to 55 destinations, including 48 domestic and 7 international ones.
The announcement of additional flight by SpiceJet comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. Other air carriers have also introduced a number of new flights on both domestic and international routes.
Recently, IndiGo and Jet Airways also announced flights on new routes.