SpiceJet Announces New Flights: Routes, Schedule And Other Details

Announcement of flights by SpiceJet comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

SpiceJet announced the launch of new daily direct flights on domestic and international routes. SpiceJet will start operations on the new flights from October 8, 2018, said the airline on its official website - spicejet.com. The airline will commence daily direct flights on the Hyderabad-Guwahati, Guwahati-Patna, Mumbai-Kanpur route. SpiceJet claimed that it is the first to introduce a daily direct flight on the Guwahati-Patna route. As part of its international operations, the airline will begin a new daily direct flight on the Hyderabad-Bangkok route.

SpiceJet shared the schedule of the new flights:

Flight Number Origin Destination Departure Arrival Days Of Operation Flight Type Effective From SG-438 Bombay Kanpur 10:50 13:15 Daily Direct 8-Oct-18 SG-415 Kanpur Bombay 14:00 16:15 Daily Direct 8-Oct-18 SG-8768 Delhi Kishangarh 16:05 17:10 Daily Direct 8-Oct-18 SG-8769 Kishangarh Delhi 17:30 18:30 Daily Direct 8-Oct-18 SG-3465 Bengaluru Coimbatore 9:30 10:20 Mon, Wed- Sunday Direct 8-Oct-18 SG-3466 Coimbatore Bengaluru 11:00 12:10 Mon, Wed- Sunday Direct 8-Oct-18 SG-3083 Coimbatore Bengaluru 17:45 18:40 Daily Direct 8-Oct-18 SG-3084 Bengaluru Coimbatore 19:05 20:00 Daily Direct 8-Oct-18 SG-81 Hyderabad Bangkok 16:30 21:40 Daily Direct 10th October SG-82 Bangkok Hyderabad 22:40 1:40 Daily Direct 10th October SG-463 Hyderabad Guwahati 5:25 7:45 Daily Direct 10th October SG-464 Guwahati Hyderabad 11:45 14:40 Daily Direct 10th October SG-461 Guwahati Patna 8:15 9:25 Daily Direct 10th October SG-462 Patna Guwahati 9:55 11:15 Daily Direct 10th October

SpiceJet said the inaugural fare on the international Hyderabad-Bangkok flights, the inaugural fare for the "to and fro journey is Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 8,299 respectively".

Customers can book tickets on the airline's website, spicejet.com, and mobile app. SpiceJet operates 412 average daily flights to 55 destinations, including 48 domestic and 7 international ones.

Advertisement

The announcement of additional flight by SpiceJet comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. Other air carriers have also introduced a number of new flights on both domestic and international routes.

Recently, IndiGo and Jet Airways also announced flights on new routes.