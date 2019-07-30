Sensex Gains Over 250 Points, Nifty Crosses 11,250: 10 Things To Know

Analysts awaited more large cap companies to report their earnings this week

Stock markets started Tuesday's session on a strong note, a day after credit ratings major Moody's said that the operating environment for Indian banks will be stable but economic slowdown poses challenges to the sector. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 263.84 points to touch 37,950.21 in early trade, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to 11,267.45, up 78.25 points from the previous close. Gains across sectors - led by financial, automobile, pharmaceutical and metal shares - pushed the markets higher. The domestic markets also tracked gains in Asian peers, where investors prepared for an expected interest rate cut in the US this week.