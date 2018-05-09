NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
US Pullout From Iran Deal Sends Rupee To Fresh 15-Month Low Vs US Dollar

The rupee (INR) fell to fresh 15-month low of 67.42 per US dollar (USD) today after US President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of an international nuclear deal with Iran.

Market | Edited by | Updated: May 09, 2018 09:55 IST
Dollar-rupee pair could trade in the range of 67.23-67.55 in the near term: IFA Global

The rupee (INR) fell to fresh 15-month low of 67.42 per US dollar (USD) today after US President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of an international nuclear deal with Iran. Yesterday, the rupee had closed 5 paise higher at 67.08 against US currency. The US move sparked worries about global oil supplies, pushing global crude prices higher. India imports bulk of its crude oil requirement. After rising over 6 per cent last year against the US dollar, the rupee is on a weakening trend this year. The rupee is down over 5 per cent against the US dollar so far against the US dollar. The rupee's weakness against the US dollar is being attributed to the rising crude oil prices, which puts pressure on balance of payments, and rising US bond yields.
Here are 5 things to know about rupee's fall today against US dollar:
  1. Iran, the third-biggest producer among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), produces about 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd), or about 4.0 per cent of the world's oil supplies. Following the US announcement, crude oil prices on Wednesday jumped back to near over 3-year highs. Brent crude futures jumped as much as 2.5 percent to $76.75.
  2. Emerging stock, bond markets and currency markets, which have been under pressure even before the US announcement, could be hit further as risk sentiment sours, says analysts. Emerging markets have been hit in recent weeks by concerns about capital outflows, as the prospect of higher US interest rates attracts investors back to US bonds rather than riskier assets.
  3. The dollar-rupee pair could trade in the range of 67.23-67.55 with upside bias in the near term, says forex advisory firm, IFA Global.
  4. Higher global oil prices helped lift US bond yields. The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield ticked up more than two basis points to 2.991 per cent. The steep rise in US short term rates has been one of the major reasons for depreciation of emerging market currencies, including the rupee, says forex advisory firm IFA Global.
  5. Higher US bond yields tend to make the dollar more attractive to investors. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.1 per cent at 93.199, close to its highest level so far this year.


1
Rupee has fallen over 5 per cent against US dollar so far this year
2
Rising crude prices and US bond yields hurting rupee: Analysts
3
US pullout from Iran deal pushed global oil prices higher
