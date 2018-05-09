Sensex Edges Lower; Indian Oil, HPCL, BPCL Fall Sharply As Global Oil Prices Jump

Losses in banking, finance and energy shares dragged the key indices lower

Indian stock markets started Wednesday's session on a weak note. Losses for domestic stock markets came a day after the US government pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran, raising the spectre of re-imposition of sanctions and sparking worries about global oil supplies. The BSE Sensex shed as much as 82 points to hit 35,134 in early deals, while the NSE Nifty fell 27 points. Selloff in banking, finance and energy shares dragged the key indices lower. However, IT and metal stocks bucked the trend, with the NSE's sectoral indices trading over 1 per cent higher each.