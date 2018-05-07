Rupee Falls To Lowest In Over A Year Against US Dollar, Breaches Key Level

Rupee vs US dollar today: Higher crude price and broad dollar strength hurt the rupee.

The rupee (INR) fell sharply against the US dollar (USD) today to breach the 67 mark against the greenback. The rupee fell to as much as 67.13 per dollar, its lowest level since February 2017. The rupee had closed at 66.86 per dollar on Friday. The rupee was dragged down by a broad strengthening of the US dollar and a rise in global crude prices, says forex advisory firm IFA Global. Higher domestic equity markets helped provide some support to the rupee at lower levels. The Sensex was up around 100 points in early trade today.