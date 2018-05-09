Donald Trump Pulls US Out Of Iran Nuclear Deal: What It Means For You

Here are 10 things to know about the US announcement on Iran
1) Trump's move is also seen as risking worsening already-tense relations between Iran and US allies in the region.
2) Iran is the third-biggest producer among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
3) It produces about 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd), or about 4.0 per cent of the world's oil supplies.
4) Following the US announcement, crude oil prices on Wednesday jumped back to near 3 1/2-year highs.
5) Global stock markets were jittery with Asian equities edging lower as renewed US sanctions on Tehran were seen as disruptive for many companies that have deals with Iran.
6) "In the very short term, it looks as if the impact of heightened geopolitical worries was limited to oil markets. But that is not the end of the story," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
7) "US sanctions could affect various industries. And tensions between Iran and Israel look set to intensify. Those will begin to cap share prices," he added.
8) Emerging stock, bond markets and currency markets, which have been under pressure even before the US announcement, could be hit further as risk sentiment sours.
9) Emerging markets have been clobbered in recent weeks by concerns about capital outflows, as the prospect of higher US interest rates attracts investors back to US bonds rather than riskier assets.
10) Meanwhile, news agency Bloomberg said reported that Saudi Arabia has promised to work with other OPEC nations to "mitigate" the impact in the oil market of the U.S. exit from the Iran nuclear deal." (With Agency Inputs)