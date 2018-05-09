Donald Trump Pulls US Out Of Iran Nuclear Deal: What It Means For You

US President Donald Trump displays a memorandum after announcing his plan to withdraw from Iran deal

Here are 10 things to know about the US announcement on Iran

The United States on Tuesday pulled out of the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran , casting uncertainty over global oil supplies. Iran is a major oil producer and the US move pushed global oil prices higher. US President Donald Trump in a televised address from the White House said that he would reimpose U.S. economic sanctions on Iran to undermine "a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made." The 2015 agreement, worked out by the United States, five other world powers and Iran, lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear programme.



1) Trump's move is also seen as risking worsening already-tense relations between Iran and US allies in the region.



2) Iran is the third-biggest producer among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).



3) It produces about 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd), or about 4.0 per cent of the world's oil supplies.

