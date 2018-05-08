Rupee's Fall Continues, Slides To 15-Month Low Against US Dollar: 5 Points

US Dollar Vs Rupee: The INR had breached the key 67 mark against the USD yesterday.

The rupee's weakness against the US dollar continued today. The rupee fell to 67.27 per US dollar today at day's low, its lowest since February 8, 2017. The rupee had breached the key 67 mark against the US dollar the previous day and had ended at 67.13 against the US dollar. Economists attribute the rupee's recent weakness against the US dollar to the rising crude oil prices, which puts pressure on balance of payments, and rising US bond yields. Dealers also attributed the rupee's fall to increased demand for the US currency from importers.