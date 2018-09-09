Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Vs BSNL: 1.5 GB Data Per Day Plans Compared

Reliance Jio Rs. 149 prepaid recharge pack offers 42 GB of data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB.

Telecom companies are offering data packs at attractive prices as they are highly popular among customers. In the last few months, state-run BSNL, Bharti Airtel and Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio have introduced a host of prepaid recharge packs. Since the launch of Reliance Jio in September 2016, the telecom sector in the country has witnessed high competition and all the telecom operators are offering recharge packs -- both data and calling -- at discounted prices to retain and increase their customer base.

Here are the prepaid recharge packs of Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and BSNL offering 1.5 GB data per day under Rs. 200:

Bharti Airtel Rs. 199 prepaid recharge pack:

Under this pack, Airtel offers 39.2 GB of data with a daily limit of 1.4 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 28 days and includes unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day.

Reliance Jio Rs. 149 prepaid recharge pack:

Under this pack, Reliance Jio offers 42 GB of data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 28 days and includes unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

Vodafone Rs. 199 prepaid recharge pack:

Under this pack, Vodafone offers 39.2 GB of data with a daily limit of 1.4 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 28 days and includes unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day.

BSNL Rs. 98 prepaid recharge pack:

Under this pack, BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited offers 39 GB of data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB. The pack is valid for a period of 26 days. However, BSNL's plan does not offer calling benefits.