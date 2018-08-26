NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Vodafone New Rs 159 Prepaid Recharge Plan Offers Unlimited Calling, Data

Vodafone's new prepaid recharge pack is offers 1 GB of 4G/3G daily data and 100 SMSes per day.

Updated: August 26, 2018 15:32 IST
Under this plan, Vodafone is offering unlimited local, STD and roaming calls.

Vodafone India has come up with a new prepaid recharge pack priced at Rs 159, which offers unlimited calling and data benefits. Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio also offers a prepaid recharge pack of Rs 149. Bharti Airtel also offers plans in similar range. Telecom sector in the country has witnessed high competition since the launch of Reliance Jio in September 2016, pushing the sector towards consolidation. Last month, the Department of Telecom (DoT) gave final approval to the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.

Vodafone Rs 159 prepaid plan in detail:

Under this plan, Vodafone is offering unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The pack is also bundled with 1 GB of 4G/3G daily data and 100 SMSes per day. The pack is valid for a period of 28 days. However, Vodafone's unlimited calling is capped at 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan in detail:

Under this pack, Reliance Jio offers 42 GB of data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity of 28 days and includes unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription of Jio apps.  

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has also announced a new prepaid recharge on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. The state-run telecom operator's new pack, called unlimited STV 399, offers unlimited calling and 1 GB data per day. It also offer 100 SMSes per day and free Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) with unlimited song change option.

