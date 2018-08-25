BSNL's Rakshabandhan Offer: Rs 399 Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Calling, Data Announced

Customers can avail the benefit of BSNL's Rakshabandhan pack, called unlimited STV399, starting August 26

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has come up with a new prepaid recharge on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, said the state-run telecom operator on micro blogging website- Twitter. Customers can avail the benefits of BSNL's Rakshabandhan pack, called unlimited STV 399, starting August 26. Recently, BSNL has come up with a number of prepaid packs to increase and retain its customer base, in the competitive telecom sector. Other telecom operators such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India are also offering similar packs to woo customers.

BSNL's Rakshabandhan prepaid pack in detail:

Under this plan, BSNL will offer unlimited calling and 1 GB data per day, which will be reduced to 80 Kbps after consumption of daily limit. It will also offer 100 SMSes per day and free Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) with unlimited song change option. The new prepaid offer will also be applicable in national roaming including Delhi and Mumbai circles. The pack will be valid for a period of 74 days.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio also offers prepaid recharge pack of Rs 399. Under the pack, Jio offers unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and 1.5 GB data per day, which gets reduced to 64 kbps after consumption of daily limit. The total data offered under this pack adds up to 126 GB. The validity of the pack is for 84 days and customers also get complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Recently, BSNL also came up with a prepaid recharge offer called 'Freedom Pack'. Under the pack, the plans are priced at Rs. 9 and Rs. 29, which offer unlimited calling and data. The offer is valid till August 25, 2018.

