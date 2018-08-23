Postpaid Plans Under Rs 400 Compared: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Vs Idea

Airtel's Rs 399 postpaid plan offers unlimited calling, 20 GB 3G/4G data per month with rollover facility

Customers have a wide range to choose when it comes to prepaid packs but now, telecom operators have also come up with a host of postpaid plans. Telecom companies are coming up with new offers on both, postpaid and prepaid services almost on a daily basis. Where Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India, and Idea offer a number of postpaid plans, Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Jio offers only one postpaid plan. The telecom sector in the country has witnessed high competition since the launch of Reliance Jio in September 2016.

Here are the cheapest postpaid plans of Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea compared:

Reliance Jio's Rs. 199 postpaid plan in detail:

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 25 GB of data per month. After the consumption of 25 GB, Jio charges Rs. 20 per GB. Customers get complimentary subscription of Jio apps and 100 SMSes per day.

Airtel's Rs. 399 postpaid plan in detail:

Under this plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 20 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility, which enables a subscriber to carry forward the unused data in a billing cycle to the next one. It is now offering additional 20 GB data for a year. That is over and above the monthly allotment of 20 GB data offered under this plan previously. Subscription of Wynk Music is also bundled with this plan of Airtel.

Vodafone's Rs. 399 postpaid plan in detail:

Under this plan, Vodafone offers unlimited calling, 40 GB data with a rollover benefit of up to 200 GB. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this postpaid pack. The pack also comes with bill guarantee which means that subscribers will get guaranteed lowest bill for usage on postpaid plan. Vodafone is also offering free subscription to Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime for one year.

Idea's Rs. 389 postpaid plan in detail:

Under this plan, Idea offers unlimited calling, 20 GB data with a rollover benefit of up to 200 GB. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this postpaid pack. It offers 3,000 local, national and roaming SMSes and free subscription of Idea movies & TV, music and games for 12 months.