BSNL New Prepaid Recharge Packs For Rs 9, Rs 29 Offer Unlimited Calling, Data

BNSL's offer is valid till August 25, 2018.

On the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day, BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has come up with new prepaid recharge offers for its subscribers, said the state-run telecom operator on microblogging website - Twitter. BSNL's new offer, called 'Freedom Pack', is a limited period offer, it further said. BSNL's new prepaid recharge plans are priced at Rs 9 and Rs 29, which offer unlimited calling and data. The offer is valid till August 25, 2018. In recent times, BSNL has come up with a number of packs to counter offers from other telecom operators such as Reliance Jio and Airtel.

#BSNL introduces Freedom Pack on the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day. This is a limited period offer. Grab the offer now and enjoy the freedom in chhota pack. pic.twitter.com/iexrDczciI — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) August 10, 2018

BNSL's new prepaid recharge plan in detail:

BSNL Rs 9 prepaid plan: Under this plan, BNSL offers unlimited local, STD and roaming (excluding Mumbai and Delhi) calls. It also offer 2 GB of data per day. However, the speed gets reduced to 80 kbps after the consumption of daily limit. Customers also get 100 SMSes per day. The pack is valid for 1 day.

BSNL Rs 29 prepaid plan: Under this plan, BNSL offers unlimited local, STD and roaming (excluding Mumbai and Delhi) calls. It also offer 2 GB of data per day. However, the speed gets reduced to 80 kbps after the consumption of daily limit. Customers also get free personalised ring back tone and 100 SMSes per day. The pack is valid for 7 days.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio offers prepaid recharge packs of Rs. 19 and Rs 52. For Rs 19, Jio offers 0.15 GB data per day with unlimited calling and 20 SMSes. The validity of the pack is for a day and customers also get complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Under the Rs 52 pack, Jio offers 0.15 GB data per day with unlimited calling and 70 SMSes. The total data offered under this pack adds up to 1.05 GB. The validity of the pack is for 7 days and customers also get complimentary subscription to Jio apps.