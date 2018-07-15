1.5 GB Data Per Day Prepaid Recharge Plans: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Vs BSNL

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited offers is valid for a period of 26 days.

Telecom operators in the country are offering a host of prepaid recharge packs to attract customers. Operators have come up with cheap data plans as they are the most popular among customers. Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio -- which has disrupted the telecom sector since its launch in September 2016 -- offers a host of data packs, which offer 1.5 GB data per day to 5 GB data per day. Similarly Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and state-run BSNL also offer lucrative data packs.

Here are the prepaid recharge packs of Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and BSNL offering 1.5 GB data per day under Rs 200:

Reliance Jio Rs. 149 prepaid recharge pack:

Under this pack, Reliance Jio offers 42 GB of data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 28 days and includes unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

Airtel Rs. 199 recharge pack:

Under this pack, Airtel offers 39.2 GB of data with a daily limit of 1.4 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 28 days and includes unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day.

Vodafone Rs. 199 recharge pack:

Under this pack, Vodafone offers 39.2 GB of data with a daily limit of 1.4 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 28 days and includes unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day. Customers also get additional benefits on Vodafone play app.

BSNL Rs 98 recharge pack:

Under this pack, BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited offers 39 GB of data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB. The pack is valid for a period of 26 days. However, BSNL's Rs 98 recharge plan does not include voice calling benefits.