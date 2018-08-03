Reliance Jio Plans With High Speed Data Of 1.5-5 GBs Per Day Compared

Jio recharge plans: Four recharge packs priced from Rs 149 to Rs 449 offer high speed data of 42-136 GBs

Reliance Jio currently provides a variety of recharge options to its prepaid customers. Priced between Rs 149 and Rs 799, eleven of Reliance Jio recharge plans offer high speed data ranging from 1.5 GBs per day to 5 GBs per day. These Jio plans - meant for recharging a Reliance Jio prepaid connection - come with a validity period of 28-91 days to offer high speed data ranging from 42 GBs to 182 GBs, among other benefits, according to the telecom company's website - jio.com. The Jio data limits applicable on a daily basis are for 4G data - or high speed Jio data. Jio prepaid customers exhausting the high speed data limit in a day during the validity period of the recharge plan continue to receive data at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps for the remaining period of the day, according to Reliance Jio.

Here's a comparison of these Jio recharge plans:

Price (in rupees) High speed data allowance per day (in GBs) Validity (in days) High speed data (GBs) 149 1.5 28 42 198 2 28 56 299 3 28 84 349 1.5 70 105 398 2 70 140 399 1.5 84 126 448 2 84 168 449 1.5 91 136 498 2 91 182 509 4 28 112 799 5 28 140 (Source: jio.com)

Reliance Jio offers four recharge packs that offer 1.5 GBs of high speed data per day for their respective validity periods.

These recharge plans are priced at Rs 149, Rs 399, Rs 349 and Rs 449.

Jio recharge Rs 149

The recharge plan priced at Rs 149 offers a validity period of 28 days. During this period, the subscriber is allowed 1.5 GBs of data at high speed every day. That means the user gets a total high speed data benefit of 42 GBs spread over a period of 28 days.

Jio recharge Rs 349

Valid for 70 days, the Jio recharge pack priced at Rs 349 offers a total high speed benefit of 105 GBs.

Jio recharge Rs 399

Reliance Jio's recharge pack of Rs 399 offers a validity period of 84 days. Subscribers get 1.5 GBs of high speed Jio data every day for the entire validity period, which means a total benefit of 126 GBs at high speed.

Jio recharge Rs 449

In the recharge plan priced at Rs 449 by Jio, the telecom company offers a validity period of 91 days. During this period, the subscriber gets to use a maximum of 1.5 GBs of high speed data per day. That means the subscriber is allowed up to 136 GBs of total high speed data during the entire validity period of 91 days.

Reliance Jio offers four recharge plans that offer 2 GBs of high speed data per day for a validity period ranging from 28 days to 91 days.

Jio recharge Rs 448

The Jio plan priced at Rs 448 offers total high speed data of 168 GBs over a validity period of 84 days.

Jio recharge Rs 498

Valid for 91 days, the recharge plan of Rs 498 offers 2 GBs of high speed data every day. That means the subscriber gets a total high speed data benefit of 182 GBs over the validity period of 91 days.

Jio recharge Rs 198

The Jio recharge plan priced at Rs 198 is valid for 28 days and offers a total high speed data benefit of 56 GBs. Subscribers are allowed 2 GBs of Jio data at high speed every day for the entire validity period.

Jio recharge Rs 398

Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs 398 comes with a validity period of 70 days. During this period, the subscriber gets total high speed data of 140 GBs, with a daily limit of 2 GBs.

Jio recharge Rs 299

The Jio recharge plan priced at Rs 299 offers a validity period of 28 days. During this period, the subscriber is allowed 3 GBs of mobile data at high speed every day. That means a total high speed benefit of 84 GBs over the period of 28 days.

Jio recharge Rs 509

Jio's recharge pack priced at Rs 509 offers high speed data benefit of 4 GBs per day over a validity period of 28 days. The subscriber gets a total high speed data benefit of 112 GBs during the entire course of the plan.

Jio recharge Rs 799

Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs 799 comes with a validity period of 28 days. During this period, the subscriber is allowed a maximum of 140 GBs of data at high speed, with a daily limit of 5 GBs.