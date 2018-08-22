Airtel Offers International Roaming Plans For Prepaid Customers: 5 Points

Airtel Foreign Pass (prepaid recharge plan) comes in three price brackets: Rs 196, Rs 296 and Rs 446.

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday launched international roaming voice packs for prepaid customers travelling abroad. Airtel's latest voice packs, known as the Foreign Pass, are exclusively for prepaid customers. The Airtel Foreign Pass packs start from as low as Rs 196, Airtel said. These voice call packs are available for most popular travel destinations and are aimed at offering travellers the convenience of keeping in touch with their friends and family instantly, Airtel said in a statement. These prepaid recharge plans are valid in 20 countries.

Here are five things you should know about Airtel's latest prepaid recharge plan:

1. Airtel Foreign Pass comes in three price brackets: Rs 196, Rs 296 and Rs 446. All three Airtel prepaid recharge plans offer local outgoing, incoming, and outgoing back to India.

Price point Rs 196 Rs 296 Rs 446 Minutes (Local Outgoing, Incoming, Outgoing Back to India) 20 minutes 40 minutes 75 minutes Validity 7 days 30 days 90 days (Source: Bharti Airtel)

2. The validity of Airtel's Rs 196 prepaid recharge plan is for seven days, validity of Rs 296 prepaid recharge plan is 30 days and that of Rs 446 prepaid recharge plan is 90 days, Airtel said.

3. These Airtel prepaid recharge packs will be available to customers for the following 20 countries: UAE, Nepal, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, USA, Qatar, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore, United Kingdom, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, China, Canada, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, France, Netherlands and Thailand.

4. These Airtel prepaid recharge plans can be activated from My Airtel App, Airtel website (airtel.in/ir), besides from any of the retailers.

5. Vani Venkatesh, chief marketing officer, Bharti Airtel, said, "Happy to share that Airtel is the first telco in the country to have designed these value offers for prepaid customers. We will continue to focus on innovations to add to customer convenience and delight."