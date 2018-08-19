Prepaid Recharge Packs Under Rs. 200 Compared: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel vs Vodafone

Reliance Jio Rs. 149 prepaid recharge pack offers 42 GB of data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB.

Telecom operators are offering a number of prepaid recharge plans for their subscribers. Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio offers 1.5 GB data per day to 5 GB data per day, under it various prepaid recharge plans. Vodafone India and Bharti Airtel also offer similar plans with daily data benefits. Telecom sector in the country has witnessed high competition since the launch of Reliance Jio in September 2016, pushing the sector towards consolidation. Last month, the Department of Telecom (DoT) gave final approval to the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.

Here are the prepaid recharge plans of Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India under Rs. 200:

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans under Rs. 200 in detail:

Reliance Jio Rs. 149 prepaid recharge pack:

Under this pack, Reliance Jio offers 42 GB of data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity of 28 days and includes unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs. 198 prepaid recharge pack:

Under this pack, Reliance Jio offers 56 GB of data with a daily limit of 2 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity of 28 days and includes unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

Airtel prepaid recharge plan under Rs. 200 in detail:

Airtel Rs. 199 prepaid recharge pack:

Under this pack, Airtel offers 39.2 GB of data with a daily limit of 1.4 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity of 28 days and includes unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day.

Vodafone prepaid recharge plan under Rs. 200 in detail:

Vodafone Rs. 199 prepaid recharge pack:

Under this pack, Vodafone offers 39.2 GB of data with a daily limit of 1.4 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity of 28 days and includes unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day. Subscribers also get additional benefits on Vodafone play app.