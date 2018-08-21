Airtel's Offer: Here's How Customers Can Avail Amazon Pay Gift Card Worth Rs 51

Customers can avail this digital gift card through operator's app 'My Airtel'.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel is offering special Amazon Pay gift card worth Rs 51 to its mobile customers as part of its 23rd anniversary celebrations, said the company in a press release. Amazon Pay is a convenient way to pay digitally on and off Amazon. Customers can avail this digital gift card through operator's app 'My Airtel'. Airtel's prepaid customers are eligible for this special Amazon Pay gift card on a bundled pack of Rs 100 or higher. Airtel's postpaid customers can avail the offer on any infinity plan. The offer is valid for a limited period only, said Airtel.

Customers willing to avail the offer can recharge their numbers with Rs 100 or more over the next 30 days or upgrade to any Infinity postpaid plan to avail the gift card. Recharges could be done through any channel like MyAirtel App, online portals like Amazon.in or by visiting the nearest retailer or Airtel store.

This gift card can be loaded as Amazon Pay balance and can be used for mobile recharges, bill payments or shopping across Amazon India's extensive catalogue. This can also be used across partner merchants of Amazon Pay, added Airtel. According to the operator, over 1 million of Airtel's customers have availed the 'Amazon Pay Gift Card' in less than 5 days of its roll out.

Here's how Airtel smartphone users can get their Amazon Pay gift card:

1. Download the My Airtel App from- airtel.in/5/airtelthanks

Advertisement

2. Check for the 'Airtel Thanks' banner on top on the home page of the app

3. Click the banner to activate the Amazon Pay gift card

4. Customer will receive a special Amazon Pay digital gift card worth Rs 51