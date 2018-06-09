Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone: Prepaid Packs Priced At Rs 198, Rs 199 Compared Here The telecom operators offer many plans in similar price bracket, further intensifying the ongoing data war.

Share EMAIL PRINT Airtel and Vodafone both have recharge plans priced at Rs 199. priced at Rs 199 which directly counters Jio's prepaid pack priced at Rs 198. (Also read: Prepaid Recharge Plans: Patanjali SIM Vs Reliance Jio​)



Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 199



Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 39.2 GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days, with a daily cap of 1.4 GB data. This Airtel prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calling. Airtel's 'unlimited' calls are restricted to 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. The plan comes with 28 days validity, as mentioned on the official website of Airtel- airtel.in.





Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 198



Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 198 offers 56 GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days, with a daily cap of 2 GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs. 198 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.



Vodafone's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 199



Vodafone's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 39.2GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. However, Vodafone's unlimited voice calls are capped at 250 minutes in a day and 1000 minutes in a week. 100 free SMSes are also offered with this pack. Free LIVE TV, movies subscriptions are also attached with this recharge plan. The validity of the pack si 28 days, as mentioned on the official website of Vodafone- vodafone.in.







The launch of Reliance Jio in 2016 transformed the competition going among the telecom operators by making 'data offerings' the new focal point. Other telecom incumbents like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone also later joined the league and is now regularly coming up with new recharge plans. These recharge plans offer unlimited data and voice call benefits for a certain period of time. Free SMSes and other offers are also bundled with these plans. The operators offer many plans in similar price bracket, further intensifying the data war.