Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone: Prepaid Packs Priced At Rs 198, Rs 199 Compared Here

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 199
Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 39.2 GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days, with a daily cap of 1.4 GB data. This Airtel prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calling. Airtel's 'unlimited' calls are restricted to 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. The plan comes with 28 days validity, as mentioned on the official website of Airtel- airtel.in.
Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 198
Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 198 offers 56 GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days, with a daily cap of 2 GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs. 198 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.
Vodafone's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 199
Vodafone's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 39.2GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. However, Vodafone's unlimited voice calls are capped at 250 minutes in a day and 1000 minutes in a week. 100 free SMSes are also offered with this pack. Free LIVE TV, movies subscriptions are also attached with this recharge plan. The validity of the pack si 28 days, as mentioned on the official website of Vodafone- vodafone.in.