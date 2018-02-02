Airtel's Rs 199 Prepaid Recharge Plan Now Offers 1.4GB Per Day Data. Details here Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 39.2GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days,with a daily cap of 1.4GB data.

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 199

Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 39.2 GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days, with a daily cap of 1.4 GB data. Before the latest revision, Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid plan earlier offered 1 GB of 3G/4G per day data, which has been upgraded now. This Airtel prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calling. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. The plan comes with 28 days validity.



Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 198

Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 198 offers 56 GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days, with a daily cap of 2 GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.



Meanwhile telecom operators body COAI expressed anguish at the Union Budget not addressing the industry's key demands, such as cut in levies and taxes, and said the sector which is in deep financial stress "continues to remain an orphan".







