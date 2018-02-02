NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Live TVHighlightsLatestMarketsLive BlogMoneyVideoOpinionYour TaxMore

Airtel's Rs 199 Prepaid Recharge Plan Now Offers 1.4GB Per Day Data. Details here

Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 39.2GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days,with a daily cap of 1.4GB data.

Budget 2018 | | Updated: February 02, 2018 15:35 IST
39 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Airtel's Rs 199 Prepaid Recharge Plan Now Offers 1.4GB Per Day Data. Details here

Airtel's Rs 199 plan also offers unlimited calling and free SMSes benefits.

To take on Reliance Jio's Rs 198 prepaid plan, Airtel has revised its prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 199. Airtel's revised Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan now offers 1.4 GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days. This plan also offers unlimited calling and free SMSes benefits, Airtel said on its website. On the other hand, Jio also upgraded its Rs 198 prepaid plan a few days back and is now offering 2 GB of high speed 4G data per day with a validity of 28 days. Unlimited callings and free SMSes are also bundled with Jio's plan. 
 

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 199

 
Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 39.2 GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days, with a daily cap of 1.4 GB data. Before the latest revision, Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid plan earlier offered 1 GB of 3G/4G per day data, which has been upgraded now. This Airtel prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calling. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. The plan comes with 28 days validity. 

 
airtel rs 199 plan

 

 

Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 198

 
Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 198 offers 56 GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days, with a daily cap of 2 GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.

Comments
Close [X]
Meanwhile telecom operators body COAI expressed anguish at the Union Budget not addressing the industry's key demands, such as cut in levies and taxes, and said the sector which is in deep financial stress "continues to remain an orphan". 

 

Trending

Budget 2018Airtel

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live BudgetBudget 2018Tax CalculatorICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................