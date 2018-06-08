Prepaid Recharge Plans: Patanjali SIM Vs Reliance Jio

Given below is a comparison of prepaid recharge plans of Patanjali with Jio (in the similar price bracket):
Prepaid recharge plans of Patanjali (Patanjali SIM) starting from Rs 144
Patanjali offers prepaid recharge plans of three denominations: Rs 144, Rs 792 and Rs 1,584. The 'Patanjali SIMs', which are being launched in association with BSNL, is currently available to members of Patanjali organisations, according to BSNL. These include Bharat Swabhiman Nyas, Patanjali Yog Samiti, Mahila Prakoshta, Yuva Bharat and Patanjali Kisan Seva. At Rs. 144, a subscriber will get a validity of 30 days, while the denominations of Rs. 792 and Rs. 1,584 come with validity periods of 180 days and 365 days respectively. Patanjali BSNL 144 plan comes with benefits of free voice calling - with free roaming, 2 GBs of mobile data per day and 100 SMSes per day for the respective validity periods.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 149
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 1.5 GB high speed data per day, after which internet speed reduces to 64 Kbps. The total data offered is 42 GB. It offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days.
(The validity of this plan is 28 days.)
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 799
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 5 GB high speed data per day, after which internet speed reduces to 64 Kbps. The total data offered is 140 GB. It offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days.
Reliance Jio does not offer a prepaid recharge plan priced around Rs 1,500. It offers prepaid recharge plans of Rs 999 and Rs 1,999, above the Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan.
CommentsReliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 999
The total data and high-speed data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 60 GB, post which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. It offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 90 days.
(The validity of this plan is 90 days.)
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 1,999
The total data and high-speed data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 125 GB, post which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. It offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 180 days.