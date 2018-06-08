Prepaid Recharge Plans: Patanjali SIM Vs Reliance Jio

Patanjali offers prepaid recharge plans of three denominations: Rs 144, Rs 792 and Rs 1,584.

The total data and high-speed data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 125 GB, post which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. It offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 180 days.

There can be more competition awaiting the telecom sector - Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved is running a pilot prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 149. Though the Patanjali SIM has not been launched commercially as yet, it can ring a warning bell for existing telecom operator Reliance Jio, which has been leading an onslaught in the telecom sector. Ever since Jio's arrival, the telecom sector has been facing fierce competition. All the operators jostle with one another to offer the best of prepaid recharge plans. The arrival of another likely competitor may lead to further rise in competition, which will ultimately benefit the users. Patanjali offers prepaid recharge plans of three denominations: Rs 144, Rs 792 and Rs 1,584. The 'Patanjali SIMs', which are being launched in association with BSNL, is currently available to members of Patanjali organisations, according to BSNL. These include Bharat Swabhiman Nyas, Patanjali Yog Samiti, Mahila Prakoshta, Yuva Bharat and Patanjali Kisan Seva. At Rs. 144, a subscriber will get a validity of 30 days, while the denominations of Rs. 792 and Rs. 1,584 come with validity periods of 180 days and 365 days respectively. Patanjali BSNL 144 plan comes with benefits of free voice calling - with free roaming, 2 GBs of mobile data per day and 100 SMSes per day for the respective validity periods.