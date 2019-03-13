Reliance Jio 2GB/Day Data Packs: Prices, Benefits, Other Details Here

Reliance Jio 2GB/day data packs come with a maximum validity of up to 91 days.

Reliance Jio Infocomm which offers wireless telecom services under the brand name 'Jio', among its various recharge options, offers 2GB of high speed data packs per day. The Reliance Jio recharge plans being offered for 2GB of high speed data are priced between Rs 198-Rs 498 and come with a validity of up to 28 days and 91 days respectively. The Mukesh Ambani-led company is the newest telecom company in India and has disrupted the industry by offering aggressively priced recharge plans to capture the market share. (Also Read: Reliance Jio's 1.5GB/Day Packs: Recharge Offers, Prices, Benefits And Other Details)

Here are the details of Reliance Jio's recharge plans that offer up to 2GB of data per day:

Rs 198 recharge plan: Under Reliance Jio's Rs 198 recharge plan, Jio subscribers can use 2GB of high speed internet data for a period of 28 days. Along with high speed internet data, Jio subscribers get free voice calls and unlimited SMSes (100 SMSes per day), according to the information available at jio.com.

Rs 398 recharge plan: By recharging for Rs 398, Jio subscribers can use 2GB of high speed internet data per day for 70 days. Along with high speed internet data, Jio subscribers get free voice calls and unlimited SMSes (100 SMSes per day).

Rs 448 recharge plan: Under Reliance Jio's Rs 448 recharge plan, Jio customers get access to 2GB of high speed internet data per day for a period of 84 days. Along with high speed internet data, Jio subscribers get free voice calls and unlimited SMSes (100 SMSes per day), according to the information available at jio.com.

Rs 498 recharge plan: By recharging for 498. Jio users get access to 2GB of high speed internet data per day for a period of 91 days. Along with high speed internet data, Jio subscribers get free voice calls and unlimited SMSes (100 SMSes per day).

All the recharge plans also offer complimentary subscription to Jio mobile applications.