Jio Offers Unlimited 4G Data Vouchers From 11 Rupees, Details Here

Jio provides unlimited data with most of its plans, but with a FUP (Fair usage policy) limit.

Reliance Jio offers a host of prepaid recharge plans with voice calling, data and SMS benefits, among other features. Jio provides unlimited data with most of its prepaid plans for their respective validity periods, however the data speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps after the daily prescribed limit is reached, according to telecom company Reliance Jio's website - jio.com. Reliance Jio also offers 4G data voucher packs for subscribers exhausting the daily limit during the validity period of the pack. Subscription to these add-on packs enable such users to continue to access high-speed 3G or 4G data. Priced between Rs 11 to Rs 101, these packs work according to the validity of user's existing plan, according to the company's website.

Here's a list of Jio's 4G data vouchers:

Jio's 4G data voucher priced at Rs 11

Reliance Jio's pack priced at Rs 11 offers 400 MBs of 4G high speed data. The validity of the plan depends on user's base plan validity, according to the Jio website.

(Also read: All You Need To Know About Jio's 1.5GB/Day Packs)

Jio's 4G data voucher priced at Rs 21

Reliance Jio offers 1 GB of 4G high speed data with the pack priced at Rs. 21. The validity of the plan depends on user's base plan validity.

(Most of the add-on packs work according to the validity of user's existing plan.)

Jio's 4G data voucher priced at Rs 51

Jio's pack priced at Rs 51 offers 3 GBs of 4G high speed data. The validity of the plan depends on user's base plan validity, according to the Jio website.

Jio's 4G data voucher priced at Rs 101

Jio offers 6 GBs of 4G high speed data with the pack priced at Rs. 101. The validity of the plan depends on user's base plan validity.

Jio's 4G data voucher priced at Rs 251

Jio's Rs 251 plan offers 102 GBs of 4G data, according to Jio's website. The validity of this plan is 51 days.