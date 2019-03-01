Reliance Jio's 1.5GB/Day Packs: Recharge Offers, Prices, Benefits And Other Details

Jio's Rs 1,699 plan offers 1.5 GB of high speed data per day for 365 days.

Reliance Jio, India's newest wireless telecom services provider led by Mukesh Ambani, is offering various prepaid recharge plans for its customers. Recharge plans offered by Reliance Jio for 1.5 GB of internet data per day starts from Rs 149 for 28 days, according to information on its website www.jio.com. Ever since Reliance Jio Infocomm started its services from September 2016, it has disrupted the Indian telecom space in a big way by offering free voice calls and SMS service and cheap data packs.

Here are the details of all the recharge options available for Jio customers for using 1.5 GB of internet per day:

Rs 149 recharge pack: Under Reliance Jio's Rs 149 recharge pack customers can use 1.5 GB of high speed internet for day along with free voice calls and unlimited SMSes (100 per day) for 28 days.

Rs 349 recharge pack: Reliance Jio's Rs 349 recharge pack offers 1.5 GB of high speed data for 70 days along with free voice calls and unlimited SMSes (100 per day).

Rs 399 recharge pack: Jio's Rs 399 recharge plan offers 1.5 GB of high speed internet along with unlimited free voice calls and unlimited SMSes service for a period of 84 days.

Rs 449 recharge pack: Under this recharge pack customer can enjoy high speed internet, unlimited free voice calls, unlimited SMSes for a period of 91 days.

Rs 1,699 recharge pack: Under this pack Reliance Jio offers high speed internet data along with unlimited free voice calls and unlimited SMSes for a year (365 days).

All the recharge packs come with complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications, according to information on its website.