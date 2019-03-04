Reliance Jio 2, 3 GB Internet Packs: Prices, Recharges, Benefits, Details Here

Reliance Jio's 2-3 GB data packs are priced between Rs 198 and Rs 498.

Reliance Jio is offering various recharge packs for its prepaid subscribers. Reliance Jio, which offers telecom services under brand Jio, provides five recharge packs with high speed mobile data of 2-3 GBs per day, among other benefits, according to the private sector company's website, jio.com. Priced between Rs 198 and Rs 498, these recharge packs offer a validity period ranging from 28 days to 91 days, according to the Jio portal. Reliance Jio Infocomm, part of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, has disrupted the telecom industry ever since it started in September 2016 by offering aggressively priced internet recharge packs, free voice calls and unlimited SMSes.

Here are benefits and prices of recharge packs available for its customers to avail services of using 2 GB and 3 GB data per day being offered by Reliance Jio:

2 GB Data Per Day Packs

Reliance Jio offers four recharge options for using 2GB internet data per day.

Rs 198 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 198 plan customers can use 2 GB data for 28 days making it total of 56 GB of data for the tenure. Along with internet data customers also get access to free voice calls and unlimited SMSes (100 SMSes per day), Jio said on its website www.jio.com.

Rs 398 recharge plan: By recharging for Rs 398 customers get access to 2 GB of internet usage per day for 70 days. Free voice call and unilimtes SMSes are also part of the recharge plan.

Rs 448 recharge plan: The Rs 448 recharge plan offered by Reliance Jio gives its customers access to 2 GB internet data per day for 84 days. Along with free voice calls and unlimited SMSes.

Rs 498 recharge plan: The Rs 498 recharge plan offers 2 GB internet data for 91 days along wirth free voice calls and unlimited SMSes.

Reliance Jio offers only one plan for usage of 3 GB of internet data data per day. Jio's Rs 299 plan offers customers 3 GB internet data per day for a total of 28 days along with free voice calls and unilimited SMSes, accordng to information on its website.

All the plans offered by Reliance Jio also gives complimentary subscription to Jio applications.