Reliance Jio Long Term Recharge Packs: Prices, Benefits, Other Details Here

Reliance Jio's long term recharge packs range between Rs 999 and Rs 9,999.

Reliance Jio Infocomm which offers wireless telecom services under the brand name Jio, apart from its regular offerings, also gives its users long term recharge packs starting from Rs 999 to Rs 9,999 which include high speed 4G internet, free voice calls and unlimited SMSes, according to information on its website www.jio.com. The Mukesh Ambani-promoted company is the newest telecom service provider in the country and has disrupted the telecom services after it forayed into the industry in September 2016. (Also Read: Need 1.5 GB Data Per Day? Here's A Comparison Of Jio, Vodafone, Airtel Packs)

Here are the details about Reliance Jio's long term recharge packs starting from Rs 999 to Rs 9,999:

Rs 999 recharge plan: Under Reliance Jio's Rs 999 recharge plan customers can use 1.5 GB of high speed internet data per day for of 90 days. Along with high speed internet customers also get free voice calls, unlimited SMSes (100 SMSes per day) and complimentary subscription to Jio applications.

Also Read: Reliance Jio 2, 3 GB Internet Packs: Prices, Recharges, Benefits, Details Here

Rs 1,999 recharge plan: By recharging for Rs 1,999 Jio customers can use 125 GB of high speed internet data for a total of 180 days. The plan also offers free voice calls, unlimited SMSes (100 SMSes per day) and complimentary subscription Jio mobile applications.

Also Read: Reliance Jio's 1.5GB/Day Packs: Recharge Offers, Prices, Benefits And Other Details

Rs 4,999 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 4,999 recharge plan subscribers get 350 GB of internet data for 360 days. The plan also offers free voice calls, unlimited SMSes (100 SMSes per day) and complimentary subscription Jio mobile applications.

Also Read: Jio Offers Add-On 4G Data Vouchers From 11 Rupees, Details Here

Rs 9,999 recharge plan: Rs 9,999 recharge plan offers a total of 750 GB of high speed internet data for validity of 360 days. The plan comes with free voice calls and unlimited SMSes (100 SMSes per day) and complimentary subscription to Jio mobile apps, according to www.jio.com.