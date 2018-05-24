Latest Vodafone Prepaid Recharge Plans: Rs 509 Vs Rs 511 Vs Rs 569 Vodafone India has released three special prepaid recharge plans during the ongoing Ramzan period.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Vodafone is offering 1.4 GB data/ day for 90 days in its prepaid recharge plan of Rs 509.



Latest Vodafone prepaid recharge plans in detail



Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 509

This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone, called as Ramzan se Eid ul Zuha Tak, offers unlimited calling plus 1.4 GB data per day for 90 days. Between the commencement of Ramzan on May 16, 2018 and Eid ul Zuha in August 2018, Vodafone customers in Karnataka can get unlimited free calling and 1.4 GB data per day under this pack. Customers can download the Vodafone Play App, which allows them to watch Makkah and Madinah live.



Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 511

The third Ramzan special prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone at Rs 511 also offers unlimited calling facility. It is bundled with 2 GB data per day benefit. The pack is valid for 84 days.



Vodafone prepaid recharge plan of Rs 569

This prepaid recharge plan of



Amit Kapur, Business Head - Karnataka, Vodafone India said, "At the onset of the month of spiritual cleansing and fasting, Vodafone wishes all the residents of Karnataka a blessed Ramzan."



Recently rival Reliance Jio launched a



Vodafone India is a 100 per cent fully-owned subsidiary of the Vodafone Group Plc. with operations across the country serving 22.3 crore customers. Vodafone India is in the process of



Vodafone India has released three special prepaid recharge plans during the ongoing Ramzan period. Vodafone, fighting intense competition from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, is offering 1.4 GB or gigabytes of data per day for 90 days in its prepaid recharge plan of Rs 509. Separately, Vodafone is offering 3 GB data per day at Rs 569 and 2 GB data per day at Rs 511 for 84 days each in two of its other latest prepaid recharge plans, the company said on Thursday.This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone, called as Ramzan se Eid ul Zuha Tak, offers unlimited calling plus 1.4 GB data per day for 90 days. Between the commencement of Ramzan on May 16, 2018 and Eid ul Zuha in August 2018, Vodafone customers in Karnataka can get unlimited free calling and 1.4 GB data per day under this pack. Customers can download the Vodafone Play App, which allows them to watch Makkah and Madinah live.The third Ramzan special prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone at Rs 511 also offers unlimited calling facility. It is bundled with 2 GB data per day benefit. The pack is valid for 84 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone - another Ramzan special - offers unlimited calling facility. It is bundled with 3 GB data per day. The validity of this pack is for 84 days.Amit Kapur, Business Head - Karnataka, Vodafone India said, "At the onset of the month of spiritual cleansing and fasting, Vodafone wishes all the residents of Karnataka a blessed Ramzan." Recently rival Reliance Jio launched a JioPostpaid plan that offers unlimited benefits starting from Rs 199. Bharti Airtel, the largest telecom operator of the country also offers both prepaid and postpaid plans Vodafone India is a 100 per cent fully-owned subsidiary of the Vodafone Group Plc. with operations across the country serving 22.3 crore customers. Vodafone India is in the process of merging its operations with Aditya Birla-led Idea Cellular. The joint enterprise of Vodafone and Idea Cellular, currently country's number two and number three telecom companies respectively, would unseat Airtel to grab the top slot of the domestic telecom market. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter