JioPostpaid Plan Of Rs 199 Vs Vodafone RED Postpaid Plans Under Rs 1,000 With JioPostpaid at Rs 199, Reliance Jio is aiming to disrupt postpaid plan offerings of telecom sector just as it did with its prepaid plan offerings

Given below is a comparison of JioPostpaid with Vodafone RED postpaid plans



Reliance Jio, which has just launched JioPostpaid plan of Rs 199, is aiming to disrupt the postpaid plan offerings of telecom sector just as it did in the prepaid plan offerings. JioPostpaid plan of Rs 199 offers unlimited benefits and pre-activated international roaming call facility. Vodafone India, which is in the process of a merger with Idea Cellular, also offers postpaid plans under the RED series of postpaid offerings. Under Rs 1,000, Vodafone offers four postpaid plans priced at Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 699, and Rs 999.This postpaid plan of Jio is a 'Zero-Touch' Postpaid , which means that all postpaid services such as voice, internet, SMS, and international calling are pre-activated in this plan. It offers 25 GB or gigabytes of data.(In JioPostpaid, international roaming will be charged at home-like rates.)JioPostpaid offers unlimited calls in India. International calling under JioPostpaid starts at 50 paise per minute. International roaming will be charged at home-like rates: starting at Rs 2 - 2 - 2 for Voice - Data - SMS, i.e., Rs 2 per min for voice, Rs 2/MB for data, Rs2/SMS) or unlimited services can be started at Rs 500/day (plus taxes), Jio said on its website, jio.com. There is no security deposit required to start the international services.This postpaid plan of Vodafone offers unlimited, local, STD, and national roaming facility, according to vodafone.in. This postpaid plan offers a free internet quota of 20 GB. It offers a data rollover facility, whereby a maximum of 200 GB can be rolled over to the next billing cycle. Incoming and outgoing on national roaming is free.(Vodafone RED postpaid plans offer 200 GB of carry forward data facility.)This postpaid plan of Vodafone offers unlimited, local, STD, and national roaming facility. This postpaid plan offers a free internet quota of 40 GB. It offers a data rollover facility, whereby a maximum of 200 GB can be rolled over to the next billing cycle. Incoming and outgoing on national roaming is free. A total of 100 free local and national SMS are offered.This postpaid plan of Vodafone offers unlimited, local, STD, and national roaming facility, according to vodafone.in. This postpaid plan offers a free internet quota of 50 GB. It offers a data rollover facility, whereby a maximum of 200 GB can be rolled over to the next billing cycle. Incoming and outgoing on national roaming is free. A total of 100 free local and national SMS are offered.(Under Rs 100, Vodafone offers four postpaid plans priced at Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 699, and Rs 999.)This postpaid plan of Vodafone offers unlimited, local, STD, and national roaming facility. This postpaid plan offers a free internet quota of 75 GB. It offers a data rollover facility, whereby a maximum of 200 GB can be rolled over to the next billing cycle. Incoming and outgoing on national roaming is free. A total of 100 free local and national SMS are offered. Airtel , the largest telecom operator of the country offers postpaid plans starting from Rs 399. Idea Cellular also offers postpaid plans starting from Rs 389.