Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone: Rs 149 Prepaid Recharge Plans Compared

Jio's Prepaid Recharge Plan priced at Rs 149
Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 149 offers 42GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1.5GB daily data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers even get 100 free SMSes benefits along with subscription to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs. 149 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days. (Also read: Reliance Jio Rs. 199 Postpaid Plan Vs Prepaid Plans of Rs. 149, Rs. 198, Rs. 251, Rs. 299)
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 149
Airtel's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan offers 28GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming calls are also bundled with this plan. Airtel's Rs. 149 plan also offers 100 free SMSes per day, as mentioned on the official website of Airtel. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is available only in select circles.
CommentsVodafone's prepaid data plan priced at Rs 149
Vodafone's prepaid data plan priced at Rs 149 offers 1.5GBs or gigabytes of 2G/3G/4G data for a period of 28 days, as mentioned on the official website of Vodafone. This means the total data offered with this plan is 42GBs.
For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.