Airtel's Rs 149 Prepaid Plan Offers 1GB Per Day Data For 28 Days. Check Other Benefits Here

Airtel's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan is available only in select circles.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: May 13, 2018 12:45 IST
Bharti Airtel has launched a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 149 which offers 1GB of per day data for a period of 28 days. Airtel's all-new Rs 149 prepaid plan now directly counters Reliance Jio's Rs 149 plan. Jio's Rs 149 plan offers 1.5GB per day data for a validity of 28 days. The introduction of Jio in the telecom market has given refuge to a data war which appears non-ending. Telecom incumbents can be seen regularly coming up with new recharge plans to flatter customers. (Also read: Airtel Offers New Prepaid Recharge Plans At Rs. 49, Rs. 92)

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 149

Airtel's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan offers 28GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming calls are also bundled with this plan. Airtel's Rs 149 plan also offers 100 free SMSes per day, as mentioned on the official website of Airtel. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is available only in select circles. Apart from this, Airtel is currently offering a host of data packs ranging from Rs. 48 to Rs. 398.  

 
(Also read: Airtel 4G Plan With 1 Month Validity: Here Are Your Recharge Options​)

Jio's Prepaid Recharge Plan priced at Rs 149 

Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 149 offers 42GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1.5GB daily data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers even get 100 free SMSes benefits along with subscription to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs. 149 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days. (Also read: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Vs BSNL: Rs. 349 Prepaid Recharge Plans Compared)
 

