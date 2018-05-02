Airtel 4G Plan With 28-Day Validity: Here Are Your Recharge Options

Here are some of those recharge packs:
Airtel recharge pack Rs 129
Besides 1 GB of 4G data per day for a validity period of 28 days, Airtel's Rs 129 recharge pack also offers unlimited "hello tunes" for the entire 28-day period, according to the telecom company's website - airtel.in. Caller tunes are custom musical tones that a caller hears while trying to reach the subscriber. Available in select telecom circles, the recharge pack of Rs 129 also comes with 100 free SMSes per day and free local/STD/roaming voice calls for the validity period, according to Airtel.
Airtel recharge pack Rs 219
Bharti Airtel recently announced another prepaid recharge pack. Priced at Rs 219, this recharge pack comes with 1.4 GBs of data per day at 3G/4G speed for a period of 28 days, among other benefits. Besides unlimited local/STD/roaming voice calls, the recharge pack offers 100 SMSes per day along with hello tunes for the validity period.
Airtel recharge pack Rs 249
Airtel offers 2 GBs of data per day, among other benefits, under its recharge pack priced at Rs 249. The recharge pack enables the subscriber to make unlimited local, STD or roaming calls during the validity period of 28 days, according to Airtel's website. The recharge pack also includes 100 local/STD SMSes per day for the validity period.
Airtel recharge pack Rs 199
Airtel offers 1.4 GBs of data per day for a validity period of 28 days, among other benefits, under a recharge pack of Rs 199. Benefits include unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 local/STD SMSes per day for the entire validity period, according to the Airtel website.
Airtel recharge pack Rs 149
Under a recharge pack priced at Rs 149, Airtel offers 1 GB of data per day along with free calls and 100 SMSes per day for a validity period of 28 days. The voice calls include local, STD and roaming.
Airtel recharge pack Rs 98
Under a recharge pack of Rs 98, Airtel offers 4 GBs of data for a validity period of 28 days, according to the company's website.
Airtel recharge pack Rs 29
Airtel offers 150 MBs of data for a validity period of 28 days under a recharge pack of 28 days, the website mentioned.
Bharti Airtel had last month posted its lowest quarterly profit in nearly 15 years. Net profit slumped 77.8 per cent to Rs. 82.9 crore for the January-March quarter. "The telecom industry continues to witness below cost, artificially suppressed pricing," Bharti Airtel managing director and chief executive for India and South Asia Gopal Vittal had said.
CommentsReliance Jio, the telecom arm of conglomerate Reliance Industries, reported its second straight quarterly net profit since its launch nearly two years ago. Reliance Jio Infocomm reported a net profit of Rs 510 crore for the January-March quarter.
Meanwhile, Apple Watch Series 3, the third generation of Apple Watch by US-based Apple Inc, will be sold online by Indian companies Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio from May 11. Both the telecom companies are vying aggressively by bundling telecom packages to use with the third-generation Apple Watch. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel will start accepting pre-bookings or pre-orders for the Apple Watch from May 4.