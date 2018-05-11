JioPostpaid Rs 199 Plan Compared With Airtel's Rs 399, Vodafone's Rs 399, Idea's Rs 389 Plans Jio's series of new postpaid plan, called as JioPostpaid, offers special benefits on international roaming.

Reliance Jio's launch of JioPostpaid plan starting with unlimited benefits from Rs 199, sent jitters to the stocks of rivals Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular . Jio's series of new postpaid plan, called as JioPostpaid, offer special benefits on international roaming. Jio's zero touch JioPostpaid plan, to be launched on May 15, 2018 will ensure that all the services on the plan are pre-activated. Rival Vodafone India offers its RED Series of postpaid plans, Airtel offers Infinity plans and Idea offers Nirvana plans.(JioPostpaid offers 25 GB of high-speed data.)This postpaid plan of Reliance Jio offers a total of 25 GB high-speed data , post the usage of which Rs 20 will be charged per GB of data. This postpaid plan offers free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Unlimited number of SMS or short message service is offered for free. International roaming can be activated on this postpaid plan of Jio with one click and zero cost . All postpaid services such as voice, internet, SMS, international calling will be pre-activated in this postpaid plan of Jio. The credit limit offered in this postpaid plan of Jio is unlimited and it also allows for free subscription of all Jio apps, Jio said in an official statement.(Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan offers 20 GB of 3G/4G data with rollover facility.)This postpaid plan of Airtel offers 20 GB of 3G/4G data with rollover facility, which means that unused data will be added onto the next billing cycle. Local, STD and incoming and outgoing on roaming is unlimited, stated Airtel on its website, airtel.in. Additional benefits include a subscription of Wynk Music, a music streaming service of Airtel. In this plan, international roaming activation is chargeable at Rs. 149 per month.(Vodafone RED postpaid plan at Rs. 399 offers unlimited number of local, STD and national roaming calls.)Vodafone RED postpaid plan at Rs. 399 offers unlimited number of local, STD and national roaming calls. Incoming and outgoing in this postpaid plan of Vodafone is free, according to vodafone.in. A total of 20 GB of internet quota is free with this postpaid plan of Vodafone. A total of 200 GB data can be rolled over to the next billing cycle. Customers can watch movies and TV shows free for 12 months subscription of Vodafone Play, a one-stop entertainment destination for Vodafone subscribers. Under this postpaid plan, international roaming can be activated with a payment of Rs. 149 per month.This postpaid plan of Idea offers 20 GB of carry forward data, unlimited local and national calls, and 300 SMS per month, according to ideacellular.com. Incoming and outgoing calls on roaming are free. International roaming is chargeable at Rs 149 and there are additional charges as well. This plan also offers subscription of Idea apps.The latest postpaid plan from Jio has led to further competition in the telecom sector. In fact, on Friday, both Airtel and Jio announced their respective offers on apple Watch Series 3 almost simultaneously.